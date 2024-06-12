Note to new readers:

Embalmer Richard Hirschman recently posted on Twitter/X the following video (13 seconds):

You will notice the grape jelly-like clots in the above video along with clumps of the white fibrous clots. What’s most troubling about this is that Richard texted me the Twitter/X link immediately after he posted it and I was unable to view it. I received the message, “page doesn’t exist”. When I sent the link to my friend who has an account, she was able to view it. One might think that Twitter/X just wants to incentivize people to sign up for an account. If that is the case, then why am I able to view other posts from Richard that don’t contain videos? My first Substack post, included a video of Richard pulling a clot out of a jugular vein. Richard posted that video on February 18, 2024 on Twitter/X. It was viewed 20 million times in just 48 hours before it was shadow-banned (without a Twitter/X account, you are unable to view it). My guess is that now Richard is shadow-banned if he posts a video.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that Twitter/X is now the bastion of free speech that we all hoped it would be.

Richard posted these three photos (above) on June 9, 2024. As of today (June 11th) it has received 2.1M views. Note - these clots are from three different decedents - all three of these embalmings took place within the first eight days of June.

At over 2 million views, it is clear that people want to see these photos.

EMBALMERS WANT TO TALK ABOUT THESE CLOTS

When Tom Haviland sent our embalmer survey to the management within embalmer associations in January of 2024, we assumed the majority of them just deleted his email due to such a poor response rate. However, an embalmer association in the state of Pennsylvania sent it out to their membership. How do we know this to be true? Because we immediately received a tsunami of survey responses - all from the state of Pennsylvania. If embalmers feel their management has given their blessing on taking part in such a survey, they are more than willing to respond.

For those remaining silent about what they are seeing - be it in the embalming room or the cath lab, are they not complicit in this crime against humanity by not speaking out? Is is not their ethical duty to speak out about something they have never observed before that may be causing death and disease?

The fact that these clots are being found in the living is a MUCH bigger issue than them being found in the deceased. Are the physicians working in a cath lab telling their patients (or showing them) what they have removed from the bodies? Have they told them they never saw such things before the Covid shots rolled out?

I know of one patient (in his 40’s) who lives local to me who was given a photo (below) of what they pulled out of his lungs. He posted this photo on a blog about his experience. My guess is this patient didn’t ask if the doctor had seen them before, nor did the doctor tell him he hadn’t.

God bless Dr. Phillip Triantos

Dr. Triantos is a radiologist from Alabama who has been bravely speaking out about what he has been witnessing in the radiographs of his patients. Patients that are still living! Dr. Triantos is not an “interventional” radiologist - meaning he does not work in a cath lab where these clots are removed.

Dr. Triantos appeared on the FLCCC’s weekly webinar on May 9, 2024:

The Pathology of Blood Clots from Covid “Vaccines” (1 hour - 15 minutes)

Tom Haviland recently received the following photos from a cardiologist who works in a cath lab:

Illiac artery clot removed from the pelvis of a living person

Pulmonary (lung) artery clot removed from a living person

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) removed from the leg of a living person. To the left is a scan of what it looked like in the body before it was removed.

Note that these clots appear red. That is because they had just been removed from LIVING persons. These clots are WHITE when rinsed off and look just like the clots being pulled out of the deceased.

Sadly, this cardiologist, after agreeing to come out publicly to speak about what he was seeing, suddenly told Tom in an email:

“I was instructed to immediately terminate all communications in this regard.”



I thought, did your wife tell you that or did a big, black SUV pull up in your driveway to deliver that message.



I wrote in my first Substack about a cath lab whistleblower from the US. Here is a link to Dr. Phillip McMillan’s Substack that shows some very graphic photos provided by a a cath lab worker. Dr. McMillan’s Substack also includes a video of his interview with this whistleblower (he also went silent).

Cath Lab Worker Survey

Tom Haviland created another survey. This one was directed at anyone who worked in a cath lab. He sent it out to a very large number of cath labs within the United States and requested they forward the survey to their membership.

A reply we received:

“We regret to inform you that we are unable to accommodate your request at this time.”

We received just ONE response to the survey. Clearly, this effort was not going to bear any fruit.

MY PLEA:

TO ANYONE READING THIS WHO WORKS IN A CATH LAB (i.e., VASCULAR SURGEON), PLEASE COME FORWARD AND TELL THE WORLD ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING.

IF YOU KNOW OF SOMEONE WHO WORKS IN A CATH LAB WHO MIGHT BE WILLING TO COME FORWARD, PLEASE ENCOURAGE THEM TO DO SO.

“You can resolve to live your life with integrity. Let your credo be this: Let the lie come into the world, let it even triumph. But not through me.”

―Alexander Solzhenitsyn

We will all stand before God one day and we will answer to Him.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Deuteronomy 31:6