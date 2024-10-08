NOTE TO FIRST TIME READERS AND/OR NEW SUBSCRIBERS:

I was not an “anti-vaxxer”. I willingly got the Covid shots (two Moderna) as soon as my age group became eligible in March of 2021 (second shot in April).

By the grace of God, I haven’t experienced any serious adverse events.

My awakening started around September of 2021.

I now consider myself and “ex-vaxxer”. I will NEVER have another “vaccine” injected into my body.

Who knew that just by reading some books and uncensored authors (particularly on Substack), you could uncover the truly awful and heartbreaking truth (about so very many things)???!!!

What Prompted the “Peoples Blood Clot Survey”?

In February and March 2024, my partner, USAF Retired Major Tom Haviland discovered the existence of two Catheterization Lab (Cath Lab) “whistleblowers” who were partially willing to talk about the fact that they were extracting out of living patients the same type of large, grotesque “white fibrous clots” that embalmers have seen in their corpses from 2021 – 2024. In April, Tom decided to create a “2024 Cath Lab Worker Blood Clot Survey” in an attempt to solicit similar data from vascular surgeons, endovascular specialists, cardiologists, radiologists, and other Cath Lab workers on any changes they have observed over the last 4 years in patients with blood clots.

I posted about this issue in June.

Tom sent an email to the national “Societies for Vascular Surgery” in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia/New Zealand. All of these societies DECLINED to take Tom’s survey. Only the US Society for Vascular Surgery, headquartered in Rosemont, IL, was courteous enough to send a response, two unimpressive rejection emails sent on both 24 April and 25 April, 2024.

As a result, only one person took Tom’s “2024 Cath Lab Worker Blood Clot Survey.”

Tom believes that the US Society for Vascular Surgery with its 6,300 members, as well as all of the other national vascular surgery “societies,” are operating in direct violation of their own mission statements which call for them to do “research” into any new problems affecting vascular surgery. These new, large, hard to remove, “white fibrous clots” certainly fall into that category.

The People’s Blood Clot Survey

Discouraged but not defeated, Tom decided to attack this problem from the other end. With my assistance, Tom developed a “2024 People’s Blood Clot Survey” with the idea that patients who had blood clots removed might be more willing to talk about their clotting experience than the doctors who removed the clots.

Tom first advertised this new “2024 People’s Blood Clot Survey" on Clayton Morris’ internet show “Redacted News” during the last week of August, 2024. Over the Labor Day weekend, the “Redacted” audience came through by submitting over 100 responses to the survey, bringing the total number of responses to 148. Tom briefed those results during a subsequent appearance on “Redacted” in mid-September.

You can view that interview here. Timestamp 1:13.

Not satisfied with only 148 responses, Tom next reached out to high-profile YouTubers like Dr. John Campbell who has a very large channel with over 3 million followers. Tom did an interview with Dr. Campbell where the two again advertised the QR code to the survey and invited members of Dr. Campbell’s large audience who have had or know anyone who has had blood clotting problems since January 2020 to take the survey.

Dr. Campbell’s audience responded in a big way. In just 24 hours, the number of responses went up from the previous 148 to 684 responses! (As of this writing, the total number of responses now sits at over 1,600 responses!)

Please watch the interview between Tom and Dr. John Campbell discussing the updated results of the “2024 People’s Blood Clot Survey,” with 684 responses at the time of the interview.

There were two parts to the interview with Tom and Dr. Campbell. You can view part two here.

Summary of Results

Below is the PDF file with the summary results (as of October 1st) of this survey as generated by SurveyMonkey. The heartbreaking comments are listed in the last pages.

It’s a shame that the medical community, doctors, and other Cath Lab workers are failing to speak out about these prevalent and deadly “white fibrous clots.” They are doing the world no favors by staying silent about this carnage, especially when they could be using the clots removed as evidence for getting the remaining Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines pulled off the market immediately.

Thank goodness that the PEOPLE are willing to speak out about this nightmare. Well, as of today (October 8th), more than 1,600 of them are.

A Recent Photo

I would be remiss if I didn’t include a recent photo of one of these white fibrous clots removed during the embalming process.

Approximately 6 inches in length

