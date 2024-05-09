I have just come to the realization that there are many, many people who have not yet seen or heard about the white fibrous clots that embalmers have been finding in the deceased despite them being awake to all the lies surrounding Covid and the so-called “vaccines”.

At the urging of my friend and fellow-stacker, Jenna McCarthy (not to be confused with Jenny McCarthy) I decided to create a Substack where I can post photos of these clots.

I HIGHLY recommend her brilliant and and laugh out loud funny Substack, Jennaside Rocks.

I do not do Facebook, Twitter/X or any other social media as I believe it is the “killer of all joy”.

The backstory as to my connections with embalmers:

In November of 2022, while reading the comments to a Substack article by Steve Kirsch, a man named Tom Haviland commented that after seeing the movie Died Suddenly, he’d taken it upon himself to begin looking into the horrifying fibrous clots embalmers were (and still are) finding in the bodies they embalm.

Tom, a retired US Airforce Major as well as an engineer, mathematician, data scientist and analyst, wanted to survey embalmers all over the world to see if their results were in line with those from the movie.

I’d worked in medical education for sixteen years, but resigned when my conscience would no longer allow me to support the healthcare sickcare industry after I learned the truth about how hospitals killed people for money and denied patients being with their loved ones as they took their last breaths.

I offered my assistance to Tom. I had worked with the online tool, SurveyMonkey in this job and knew it quite well.

We received 179 responses to our first survey in 2023 (2022 results). We conducted another in January of 2024 (2023 results), receiving 269 responses this time around. The majority of embalmers reported that they started seeing these unusual white fibrous clots soon after the Covid shots rolled out.

We developed a dear friendship with embalmer Richard Hirschman who was featured in Died Suddenly. Tom and Richard have been interviewed by well-known voices in the medical freedom/truth movement:

Del Bigtree - The Highwire

Alex Jones, (Richard’s interview with Alex)

Dr. John Campbell (Richards’s interview with John) - Dr. Campbell has millions of followers

Dr. Philip McMillan

Jan Jekielek from The Epoch Times - American Thought Leaders

Sharyl Attkisson - Full Measure - Sharyl’s interviews are aired on mainstream media in certain cities

Richard has even gotten the attention of Joe Rogan. Tom reached out to his producers, but they have yet to reply despite his emails asking if Rogan is interested. Tom has also reached out to Tucker Carlson.

A MidWestern Doctor is a very popular author on Substack. He/She (they are anonymous) wrote about the results of our survey in January of 2023:

WARNING! The video and photos I’ve posted below are very graphic.

This is the vial that I carry in my purse. I show them whenever the opportunity arises.

I’ve had comments like, “isn’t that unethical to carry those”. My reply, (after thinking to myself, THAT is what your first thought is???) “Someone must speak for the dead.” I do not know any details regarding the deceased - not the age or sex or cause of death. These may not even be the total amount of clots removed from this person during the embalming process. I do not know the vaccination status of this individual. Most likely, the embalmer did not know the vax status either.

Embalmers sometimes do know the status if the family provides this information. Embalmers are often times also funeral directors so they have direct contact with the family of the deceased.

For the naysayers - people who say these are “chicken fat clots”. These type of clots (above photo) break apart easily.

You will see in the following video and photos that they are not the same thing as the white fibrous clots.

This 59 second video was sent to me by Richard Hirschman. Richard is what’s called a “trade embalmer” - meaning he is not employed by one (or chain) funeral home. He travels to many funeral homes near him and embalms far more bodies each year than someone who is employed by a funeral home.

Richard posted this video on his Twitter/X account on February 18, 2024. The voice you hear is Richard’s. It received over 20 million views in less than 48 hours before it was shadow banned.

https://twitter.com/r_hirschman/status/1759337235042758748

When Richard first posted this, I was able to view it. After it was shadow banned, I was no longer able to due to my not having a Twitter/X account.

I suggest you follow Richard for many more photos - all of which I believe he has taken himself.

This photo that was texted to me on May 2, 2024. It was taken rather recently.

This one looks demonic

This clot was over four feet in length.

This photo above reminds me of some characters in the movie Men In Black. I’ve got to find some humor in all of this. Otherwise, I could be in a constant state of despair.

These clots are not just found in the deceased. This photo above, shows clots that were removed from a living person’s lungs.

I believe that cath lab workers and thoracic surgeons have been seeing these clots for the past three years. It is truly a tragedy that none of them will speak out publicly about them.

If you know of anyone willing to speak out - perhaps someone who is at the end of their career and has nothing to lose, please let me know in the comments.

Here is a video from February 8, 2024 by Dr. Philip McMillan of the UK talking about a cath lab whistleblower who is from the US (he has since stopped communicating with Dr. McMillan):

The ultimate goal of Tom, Richard and I is to get the Covid shots stopped. As we fight in this war, we are painfully aware we may not live long enough to see that happen. We fervently pray that it does.

What we certainly can accomplish, is to change public opinion. And I think we have indeed accomplished that.

Richard tells me, “This is not about us. It’s about the message.”

Amen to that, Richard.

Thank you for reading. Please share this Substack widely.

Ephesians 6:12

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”