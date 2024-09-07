My partner and brainchild of the Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys, Tom Haviland recently sent the following email to Dr. Peter McCullough, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Jordan Vaughn, Dr. John Campbell and Dr. Philip McMillan:

Gents, In the video below, Dr. McMillan introduces a paper just written by a team of scientists who have been studying the "white fibrous clots" to determine how/why they are forming in the veins and arteries of both the living and the dead. Embalmer Richard Hirschman and I have been in touch with the lead scientist on this project for some months now. Attached is the full paper that Dr. McMillan introduces. I encourage each of you to read it so that you can understand how these horrific clots are forming. It may also give you some insight as to how other side effects from the Covid vaccines, such as turbo cancers, are occurring. If you have any questions/comments, please feel free to send them to me and I will be happy to forward them to the lead scientist on this project. And thank you, Philip, for introducing this paper to the world. Respectfully, -Tom

Video by Dr. Philip McMillan (under 14 mins): The Embalmer Analysis Results Will Blow Your Mind

The paper just written by a team of scientists who have been studying the "white fibrous clots:

This photo of Richard Hirschman holding a 19-inch long clot appears in the PDF document

Tom, along with embalmer Richard Hirschman and one of the authors of the paper, Greg Harrison were recently interviewed by Tony Lohnes of Canada. If you’d like to do a deep dive into the process of the formation of the clots, go here (1 hour, 47 mins)

A recent photo sent to me by Richard Hirschman

Another photo from Richard

Lest you think these clots are only being seen here in the US, below are photos sent to me by embalmers in the UK:

Excerpt from the PDF document referenced above:

Failure of authorities to act professionally and responsibly, in the best interests of public health, can only signal a health crisis of unprecedented proportions. If this situation is not addressed in the very near future, there exists a potential for what can only be described as an existential crisis for the species Homo sapiens. May God have mercy upon humanity.

