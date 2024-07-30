As I’ve written about previously, Richard Hirschman posted the video (below - 59 secs) of him pulling a white fibrous clot out of the jugular vein. His post on X received over 20 million views in 48 hours before it was shadow banned. I do not have an X account, so am I no longer able to view it.

WARNING - This graphic video posted by embalmer John O’Looney from the UK (1 min) is of a vascular surgeon removing a white fibrous clot from a patient’s neck.

You will hear the surgeon say, “Covid and Covid vaccination have to be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.”

Dr. John Campbell from the UK interviewed (16:31 mins) this surgeon. You will notice Dr. Campbell has a very hard time getting him to admit that he just extracted a white fibrous clot out of his patient that is identical to what the embalmers are finding in corpses.

Recent photos of the white fibrous clots

Twenty inch long clot removed from the iliac artery

Removed from the iliac artery

The clot pictured above was almost 20 inches long. In the photo below, you will see this clot lined up against a ruler.

Richard Hirschman posted this photo on X. As of today, it has been viewed 3.4 million times.

Richard placed this clot (photo below) inside a tube so the length can be best appreciated.

That’s a backscratcher beside the tube

These clots are not just being found in the US

Following are photos from embalmers in the UK:

The bigger story

To remind my readers that these clots are also being found in the living, below are some photos. '

We have been unable to find a whistleblower willing to speak out about what cath lab workers have been seeing.

If you or someone you know works in a cath lab and are willing to speak out, please let me know in the comments.

Removed from the pulmonary arteries

I recently texted the above photo to an old friend who I suddenly remembered was an interventional radiologist. I hadn’t spoken to him in quite a few years. We texted back and forth a few times as he thought I might have been the person these clots were found in. I also sent him a link to a video (11 mins) where Dr. Phillip McMillan interviews a cath lab whistleblower and asked him to give me his take.

I texted my friend on July 1st. As of today, no response. I did not follow up with another text.

My thoughts: PLEASE! Challenge me! Ask me some questions! Tell me I’m just a high school graduate and I know nothing about such things! Say SOMETHING!!!!

His silence is deafening.

DVT in leg of a living person

I need to remind myself (thank you TriTorch)

TriTorch posted this comment to a Substack article some time ago and it resonated with me in a profound way:

“....please do not make the mistake of confusing the outcome of this all-encompassing conflict with the struggle to win it—it is the struggle itself that holds the meaning, and that is where your true personal victory lies. Nothing in your life has ever been about whether you win or lose, it has only ever been about how you conduct yourself the during these trials and tribulations”

