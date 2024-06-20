Tom Haviland has been successful in creating two worldwide embalmer blood clot surveys.

To those not familiar with who Tom is and his surveys, please read my first post:

However, his Cath Lab Worker Survey was unsuccessful due to a lack of cooperation from cath labs and/or physicians. These clots are being found in the living. We know that because several Cath Lab doctors have already partially come forward and have stated this. However, we received only one response to this survey, which was very disappointing, but not unexpected.

For photos of the clots that have been removed from the living and a link to the video of one of the whistleblowers, please see this post:

Tom decided to create a survey where anyone could report if they or someone they know has suffered from blood clots over the past 4 years.

Let’s find out from the perspective of “We The People” what the prevalence of blood clots has been.

Please feel free to take the survey if you or someone you know has experienced blood clots. You can only complete the survey once. While we do not track I/P addresses, our survey does not allow multiple responses from the same I/P address. If you have more than one person to report on, please try to include information for all reports in the “COMMENTS” question.

2024 People’s Blood Clot Survey - Estimated time to complete is 5 minutes

Thank you for your participation. Please share far and wide.

”Then you will know the truth , and the truth will set you free.”

John 8:32