I was chatting with Richard Hirschman recently. He was embalming someone as we spoke and I was asking him questions about the process.

He was pulling out many of the white fibrous clots from this deceased person.

I always find it unsettling to hear this. I think to myself, when did they get their last Covid shot? How many have they gotten? Did they suffer before their death? Were they frightened? Did they know God’s message of salvation? And I think about the loved ones this person left behind.

These clots aren’t going away

Here’s a photo that Richard texted me during our conversation:

All of these clots came out of the same person

Richard had the idea of conducting an interactive Zoom call where participants could ask him questions about the embalming process and about what he has been finding in the deceased.

Tom Haviland could answer questions about our embalmer blood clot surveys, our people’s blood clot survey and his meet and greet with Tucker Carlson.

Discussion could also include our upcoming 2024 embalmer blood clot survey, as well as our ongoing efforts.

This would also allow my subscribers to meet the gentlemen that helped me start my journey that ultimately led to the creation of this Substack. Tom and Richard are not only fellow warriors, but I think of them as brothers.

We’d like your input as to the format

If we have enough interest, we will schedule this Zoom call. The timeframe would be around 8:00pm Eastern time lasting approximately one hour. All participants will automatically be muted as soon as they join the call. It will be up to the participant to determine if their identities will be hidden or not. We reserve the right to immediately remove anyone from the call that engages in inappropriate behavior.

The Zoom link will be sent out to all of my subscribers via this Substack

Please take the three polls:

The Zoom meeting would be recorded and made available in a future Substack post.

Thank you in advance for your feedback.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

John 3:16