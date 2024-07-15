I have referenced in previous posts the “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys” that Tom Haviland and I conducted.

For details on my involvement, see my previous post:

For those of you who are interested in the details of these two surveys, posted below are the results. One was conducted toward the end of 2022 - the other, the end of 2023.

There are two files for each survey. One is PowerPoint slides (converted to PDF’s) with the results of that year's survey for the world. The other is the USA-only portion of that year's survey which contains some very interesting comments from USA embalmers at the end of the file.

2022 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey Results 169KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

USA Portion of 2022 Survey 92.1KB ∙ PDF file Download NOTE COMMENTS ON PAGES 13-15 Download

2023 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey Results 197KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

USA Portion of 2023 Survey 110KB ∙ PDF file Download NOTE COMMENTS ON PAGES 18-20 Download

“An honest witness tells the truth, but a false witness tells lies.”

Proverbs 12:17