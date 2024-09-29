A quick warning to my friend and fellow Substacker, Jenna McCarthy who writes one of the best stacks out there, “Jenna’s Side”:

Jenna! Don’t scroll down too far. There’s a photo of a clot that I feel sure you don’t want to see.

Tucker Carlson Meets the Clots

My partner, Tom Haviland (the brainchild of the Embalmer Blood Clot Survey) travelled to Hershey, PA last weekend to hear Tucker Carlson speak along with JD Vance. You can listen to that presentation (and others) here. Note: Neither Tucker nor JD talked about the mandates or the harms/deadliness of the shots.

Tom paid a ridiculous sum of money to see Tucker and score a “meet and greet” with him. Talk about committed! Of course, we are talking about a guy that stood on a street corner in Beavercreek, OH for over 100 days in the heat of the summer in 2021, holding a sign that said, “No Covid Shot Mandates” while getting a few thumbs up and honks of agreement, but enduring a bunch of middle fingers as they yelled, “You’re killing grandma!”.

Here I present to you proof that Tom handed a vial of the clots to Tucker:

Note the vial of clots in Tom’s left hand

Note the vial of clots in Tucker’s left pants pocket

Here is how the conversation went with Tucker- in Tom’s own words:

I said, "Tucker, let me introduce you to the most spectacular side effect of the Covid-19 vaccines!" Tucker said, "Is this for real?" I said, "This is real." Tucker then said, "I'm sure glad that I didn't get the vaccine." I said, "You are a smart man!" After I spoke to Tucker for just a few seconds, I then got a chance to speak to his producer, writer, and other team members for a few minutes. I gave out two more vials of the clots and paper copies of my flyer to all of them. I did my best. Now it's time to pray that Tucker realizes the significance of this information.

Here is the flyer that Tom referenced:

Tom Haviland Clots Survey Handout 376KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

To my fellow prayer warriors out there. Please pray that Tucker understands that this is how we win this war. We SHOW people something that will cause “vaccine hesitancy”.

An Upcoming Event

Tennessee Neighbors For Liberty are hosting an event, “We the People Arise” next Saturday, October 5th. Come meet my dear friend, Richard Hirschman who was featured in the Died Suddenly movie and continually tries to awaken people that these clots are indeed real on his X account. As of today, I am planning on attending and Tom Haviland may also attend. Registration is required ($55 fee to attend).

And as promised:

Photo texted to me today - 6 inches long - removed from the right jugular vein. Sorry Jenna, if you didn’t heed my warning!

“But blessed are your eyes for they see, and your ears for they hear; Now he who received seed among the thorns is he who hears the word, and the cares of this world and the deceitfulness of riches choke the word, and he becomes unfruitful.”

Matthew 13:16, 22 NKJV