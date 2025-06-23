Clotastrophe

Martin N.
10h

I was blessed to spend a good part of Sunday 6/22/2025 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with Maj. Tom Haviland.

Yellow Springs is a small village that draws many visitors. Especially on the weekends.

Maj Tom and I were able to educate several people on the realities of these injections.

When Maj Tom showed a vial of these clots to a young man, he was intrigued.

He had received the injections and was now a little more hesitant of getting any more.

We met another couple of ladies who asked us directly "Are you 'anti-vaxxers' ?!" of which we both responded with a resounding "Yes!".

They bristled and walked away. But those ladies encountered the "other side" being bold just as Nicole announces in this article, in efforts to inform and even help those who were duped by the lies that were told to all of us beginning in 2020.

During our time, Maj Tom and I, also offered information on how they can check their shots for toxicity and other helpful information.

This activity is time well spent, in my estimation, everyone.

And I am glad to do it.

I hope more will do the same.

God Bless those who do.

From the Trenches,

Martin

Brother of a victim of the Pfizer injections

SeeingTruth
12h

Everyone needs to hear Nicole's comment Laura posted in the stack. I can attest it carries all the meaning and energy behind it in the recording as it did during the meeting.

If you missed it, here's the link.

https://rumble.com/v6uvu2v-nicole-06142025.html?

