Tom Haviland was scheduled to present at a local (NE Ohio) conservative’s meeting on the morning of Saturday, June 14th.

When we arrived at the venue, the door was locked. Our host had previously conducted hundreds of meetings at this venue which is so graciously made available to this group twice per month. This happened only one other time in the past five years.

Desperate attempts were made to contact the owner to no avail. We found out later that day that he had gotten ill the night before and slept through the texts and phone calls. He felt terrible about it.

It was a dismal morning with a steady rain. It would not have been possible for Tom to conduct his presentation in the parking lot. We anticipated 100 people would attend.

One of the people in attendance had a connection to an office just steps away from our original venue. They had the keys and the office had all of the AV equipment we needed. There were enough folding chairs to seat the majority of the attendees (which was approximately 90), although a few people had to stand.

As my dear twin sister Leslie said, “God sent us an ark”.

We had a couple attend that drove from Pennsylvania to hear Tom speak after hearing Tom and I on a local radio station.

Another couple who had been sitting in the front row got up and left just 20 minutes into Tom’s hour long presentation. We got started very late due to the venue change, so it’s possible this couple had to leave at an appointed time. However, their body language spoke volumes.

Tom’s presentation included some details about our recent trip to Franklin, TN where he spoke at the Tennessee Funeral Director’s Association’s annual meeting.

Tom wrote about our experience in a post from June 11th:

There are times when Tom and I feel so incredibly conflicted being the bearers of such awful news.

There are still people getting the Covid shots - every day. Parents are still getting their children the Covid shots - every day.

People need to know the awful truth. We all need to share this information with others.

Listen to what my dear friend, Nicole had to say during the comments portion of Tom’s presentation (2+ minutes).

It was heartbreaking hearing her talk about her son and the fact that he is still getting the shots. Her impassioned plea moved me to tears.

Yes, Nicole. We need to be bold.

Please share this Substack.

Photos and videos:

Save them to your phones so that you can easily share them with others. They are compelling.

NOTE: The following videos are VERY graphic

The video above shows a clot being removed from a deceased person.

The video above shows a clot being removed from a living person.

I’ll state it again. As our dear friend Richard Hirschman says, “we win this war from the bottom up.”

May God give us the courage to speak out.

“Be strong and courageous, do not be afraid or tremble at them, for the Lord your God is the one who goes with you. He will not fail you or forsake you.”

Deuteronomy 31:6