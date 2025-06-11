Guest Post by Tom Haviland

TFDA Invited Me to Speak

The President of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association, Mr. Taylor Moore, reached out to me in December 2024 while Laura and I were conducting our “2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey,” to invite me to speak at their TFDA Annual Convention on June 8th, 2025. I quickly said “yes” to this golden opportunity to meet many funeral directors and embalmers in person, brief them on the results of our surveys over the last 3 years, and give them the latest information on our scientific team’s analysis of “how” the white fibrous clots are forming.

The TFDA Convention took place this past weekend at a large hotel and conference center in Franklin, TN just south of Nashville. On Saturday night, I, Laura, and Laura’s sister Leslie attended a reception where we met about 60 people, about half of whom are funeral directors and embalmers, while the other half were spouses, friends, and vendors.

When I started talking about the white fibrous clots with one of the first embalmers that I met, he quickly pulled out his phone and showed me a long white fibrous clot that he had just removed from a corpse in May.

In fact, most of the funeral directors and embalmers at the reception seemed to be genuinely interested in talking about the clots. Several of them came up to me and said that even their wife would be coming to hear me speak on Sunday, including one wife who works at a Tennessee hospital. I got the distinct feeling that there would be plenty of people in the room on Sunday for my presentation.

On Sunday, the room was indeed jam-packed as I gave my 55-minute presentation. Just like lecturing embalmer, Mr. Wallace Hooker, did at a 2022 Ohio Embalmers Association conference, I asked the Tennessee embalmers, by a show of hands, to let the room know whether or not they had seen the white fibrous clots over the last few years. As you will see in this video clip (less than 1 min.) quite a few of the embalmers kept their hands raised, indicating that they have indeed seen these horrific and dangerous clots. This VIDEO EVIDENCE from actual funeral directors and embalmers is POSITIVE PROOF THAT THE WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS ARE NOT A HOAX!

Another Survey

While I was at the 2025 TFDA Convention, I also took the opportunity to run a survey with the Tennessee funeral directors and embalmers so that they could give us a “first look” at what they are seeing in their embalming rooms during the first half of 2025.

I tallied the results of that paper survey on Sunday night, then reported those results to the TFDA membership on Monday morning at the Convention.

Here are the results:

Tennessee FDA Embalmer Blood Clot Survey 8 Jun 2025 Final 194KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As you can see in the survey results, about two-thirds of the embalmers are STILL seeing the white fibrous clots in the first half of 2025. And they are seeing these deadly clots in an average of 17% of their corpses. While the 17% represents a decrease from the 27% reported in our latest “2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey,” which is a trend in the right direction, this means that the Tennessee embalmers are STILL seeing the white fibrous clots in one out of every six corpses!

Similarly, 70% of the Tennessee embalmers continue to see the equally dangerous phenomenon known as micro-clotting (which the embalmers call “coffee grounds” or “dirty blood”) in an average of 17% of their corpses as well. As we have previously discussed, micro-clotting occurs in very small blood vessels, and it can block the exchange of oxygen at the lungs, and then the carrying of that oxygen to all major organs of your body including the brain and the eyes.

Also of concern, 39% of the Tennessee embalmers saw an increase in “infant deaths” in the first half of 2025 when compared to the pre-pandemic years of 2019 and prior. The average amount of that increase was a disturbing 14%. Our question on age stratification also yielded a disturbing result. The Tennessee embalmers are still seeing a large number of 36 to 50 year-olds with clots winding up on their embalming tables in 2025 when compared to the years of 2019 and prior.

A Sincere Thank You

I want to thank TFDA President, Mr. Taylor Moore, for having the courage to invite me to speak to the Tennessee funeral directors and embalmers about this critically important blood clotting issue.

If more US state Funeral Director Associations (and vascular surgeons, cardiologists, and Cath Lab workers) would step forward as well to acknowledge this serious issue, then there’s a good chance that we might be able to mitigate the death and disability being caused by these horrific clots.

And there’s also a good chance that it might lead to certain mRNA “vaccines” being taken off the market forever.

I would be remiss for not including a recent photo sent to me by embalmer, Richard Hirschman - Laura Kasner

“Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.”

Philippians 4:6