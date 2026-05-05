In August of 2024, I wrote an article for Laura’s “Clotastrophe” Substack on how the British Institute of Embalmers (BIE) have REFUSED to participate in any of my end-of-year “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys,” including a “second chance” survey that I provided to their organization in the summer of 2024. I pointed out that this is ironic, given the fact that Key Point #4 of the BIE’s “Code of Ethics” that is proudly displayed on their website states, “I will endeavour to promote scientific research in the problems affecting Embalming.”

The BIE leadership knows that the “white fibrous clots” in corpses exist. They just don’t want to talk about it.

But evidently, declining to take my embalmer surveys (or refusing to do any survey of their own) to query their member embalmers on what they are seeing in their embalming rooms isn’t enough for the BIE to “guarantee” that word about these horrific clots won’t reach the public.

Since the beginning of January 2026, the BIE has taken THREE ADDITIONAL STEPS to ensure that the white fibrous clot story is “buried” (pun intended) and never spoken about again by any of their membership.

STEP ONE took place in January 2026 when the BIE leadership decided to censor its own members by terminating the “Embalmers’ Forum” area of their website where member embalmers could post information on various embalming topics for educational purposes. You see, the BIE had one small problem. One of the BIE members who was seeing the “white fibrous clots” in his own corpses had the habit of posting information about my worldwide embalmer surveys to help educate his fellow BIE members, and to elicit their response if they were seeing the white fibrous clots too.

So what did the BIE decide to do? Their solution was to just do away with the “Embalmers’ Forum” completely. So now there is no way for their members to communicate about the clots or any other embalming topic! So much for encouraging “education and research.”

You can see below that before the BIE leadership did away with their “Embalmers’ Forum,” it was quite popular. Although the BIE has only about 1,600 members, several articles posted on the forum talking about my surveys and the “white fibrous clots” garnered over 6,000 to 9,000 views!

STEP TWO by the BIE leadership is to try to control everything that their member embalmers say in public, on media, or to the press. Note the following statement made by the BIE leadership in their Spring 2026 edition of their newsletter, “The Embalmer.”

How do you think the BIE Public Relations Officer is going to react if a BIE member embalmer says that he wants to go on a TV show and talk about the “white fibrous clots” that he is seeing in his corpses? My guess is that the same BIE leadership who refuses to take any embalmer surveys will quickly forbid that embalmer from going on TV under the threat of kicking him out of the BIE and possibly attempting to strip him of his license to practice embalming.

STEP THREE by the BIE leadership, also appearing in the Spring 2026 edition of “The Embalmer,” is to threaten all of their member embalmers with potential legal action / criminal charges against them if any of their member embalmers decide to retain samples of the “white fibrous clots” that they have removed from corpses as “evidence” that these horrific clots do indeed exist and are clogging up arteries and veins in many of the deceased. You have to hand it to the BIE leadership. It’s a clever way to make sure that all evidence of the clots gets destroyed so no one can claim that they ever existed, and in such large numbers.

How convenient that the BIE leadership insists that blood clots removed “must be disposed of immediately and in line with local regulations.” And it appears that the British government also has no interest in this new type of “white fibrous clot” that mysteriously exploded onto the scene in 2021.

So there you have it, folks. The BIE leadership wasn’t satisfied enough just to decline to take my “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys” for the last 4 years, nor conduct any survey of their own. The BIE leadership “went the extra mile” by censoring, controlling, and even threatening their own member embalmers to ensure that the deadly secret of these “white fibrous clots” stays a secret.

So the next time that someone asks, “If these white fibrous clots are so prevalent, then why aren’t more embalmers and funeral directors talking about them?”, you can point them to this Substack article.

In Acts 3 and 4 , Peter heals the lame man in the name of the resurrected Jesus right outside the Temple. But despite the fact that everyone in Jerusalem hears about this and sees the healed man, the Sadducees, priests, and temple guard command Peter and John to shut up about the miracle and “never again to speak in the name of Jesus.”

Here is John and Peter’s reply: “Whether it is right before God to obey you rather than God, you decide. For it is impossible for us not to speak about what we have seen and heard.”

To my “insider” at the BIE and UK Funeral Director John O’Looney, your actions remind me of these two fishermen from 2,000 years ago, willing to risk it all in the name of TRUTH.

Gentlemen, you are both in VERY GOOD company, and our God is pleased with you.