Clotastrophe

Clotastrophe

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
May 5Edited

Tom Haviland, Laura Kasner, John O'Looney, and all the many funeral directors and embalmers who have spoken out, thank you. Well, it seems to me that censorship works quite well— until, one day, too late for many victims, it doesn't. It's so important to never despair but to keep on keeping on with getting the news out there, which you do, and again, thank you.

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Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
May 5

The actions of the BIE, suggest guilt, complicity, or that they have been otherwise compelled to silence the truth.

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