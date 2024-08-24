British Institute of Embalmers (BIE)

After discovering that the British Institute of Embalmers (BIE) had failed to take his December 2023/January 2024 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey," Tom Haviland asked me to create a "July 2024 BIE Blood Clot Survey" to give UK embalmers a second chance to take the survey.

Unfortunately, the BIE leadership in a letter to Tom, once again declined to participate in the survey designed especially for their organization.

However, one brave active embalmer who is a BIE member was able to post the SurveyMonkey link to the July 2024 survey on the BIE's official Forum for active members.

As of August 22, 2024, a total of only five BIE active embalmers have taken the "July 2024 BIE Blood Clot Survey."

Here are the results of those five anonymous responses:

BIE Survey Responses as of 8-22-24 81.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In her July 8, 2024 rejection letter to Tom Haviland, the BIE National General Secretary (Ms. Karen Caney) stated:

"I have personally been accused of being heavy handed and instructing our members to be quiet and not speak to anyone about new blood clots. I would never have a reason to do this either personally or on behalf of the Institute. I do not see why anyone would do this."

Based on the above quote from Ms. Caney herself, all currently active embalmers of the BIE should feel free to take the "July 2024 BIE Blood Clot Survey" which is still open. The above statement from Ms. Caney constitutes her permission for BIE member embalmers to take this survey.

BIE active embalmers may access this survey from the link posted on the BIE Forum.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Joshua 1:9