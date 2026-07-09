Bhattacharya Knows
Part two of Tom Haviland's recent interview with Cornelia Mrose
We can always count on Cornelia Mrose to keep our story alive.
This is part two of her recent interview of Tom Haviland. You may view part one here where Cornelia also interviews our chemist, Greg Harrison.
Cornelia discusses Tom’s phone call to Jay Bhattacharya in August of 2025. They also discuss Preprints.org’s refusal to publish our recent paper.
You may listen to this interview on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
Thank you Cornelia. We are grateful for these interviews.
Sing to the Lord with grateful praise; make music to our God on the harp.
Psalm 147:7
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Thanks for all the work you do Laura and Tom. It is just incredible how people will stick there heads in the sand and ignore this horrendous adverse event from the covid injectable gene therapies! 😢 🇨🇦
Laura— Thanks for continuing to beat the drum on this.
The covid shots need to be taken off the market, and should never have been foisted on the public in the first place. The white clots are a phenomenon too horrifying for many people to believe, especially if they took the shots, and even more especially if they pushed other people to take the shots, believing the lie that the shots are "safe and effective." But these white clots have been amply documented for a long time now. It's simply beyond appalling that people do not know about them and are still taking the shots.
I get it that given the political realties many things may simply not be possible, and I get it that no one (including myself) wants to promote fear and desperation among the "vaccinated." The nocebo effect is a real thing. But this situation really is akin to watching the house burn down knowing that innocent people are trapped inside, innocent people just sitting there watching TV, and we are witnessing that the authorities, though called and called and called and called, do nothing about it.