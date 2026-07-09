We can always count on Cornelia Mrose to keep our story alive.

This is part two of her recent interview of Tom Haviland. You may view part one here where Cornelia also interviews our chemist, Greg Harrison.

Cornelia discusses Tom’s phone call to Jay Bhattacharya in August of 2025. They also discuss Preprints.org’s refusal to publish our recent paper.

You may listen to this interview on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Thank you Cornelia. We are grateful for these interviews.

Sing to the Lord with grateful praise; make music to our God on the harp.

Psalm 147:7