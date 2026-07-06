A big thanks to Nicolas Hulscher for breaking the news.

McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, published on July 2nd the below excellent Substack article covering the July 1, 2026 posting of, not one, but TWO important scientific papers written by our team about the "white fibrous clots."

We are very hopeful that with the help of the McCullough Foundation, these important papers will spur Senator Ron Johnson to convene a hearing on these horrific and deadly clots, similar to the hearings that he has already conducted on myocarditis and turbo cancers.

Following are direct links to our studies:

Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201

Raman spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts: Evidence for Stage-Dependent β-sheet Enriched Protein Maturation

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2202

Please share widely. Thank you.

Then you will know the truth , and the truth will set you fre e.

John 8:32