Clotastrophe

Clotastrophe

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
7d

Saw it the other day Laura. AMAZING work!!!!! Thank you for bringing awareness to an issue that experience has told me, far too many embalmers are, even though they've seen it, not interested in speaking about publicly. (I've been trying!)

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JJ's avatar
JJ
7dEdited

I wish we could put together a gathering of all the people who knew this was a scamdemic so we can meet each other! I want to give you a big hug Laura and say thank you for all your hard work!

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