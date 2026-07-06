OUR WORK IS NOW PUBLISHED!
And the conclusion is the white fibrous clots are real, they are amyloid and they are prevalent!
A big thanks to Nicolas Hulscher for breaking the news.
McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, published on July 2nd the below excellent Substack article covering the July 1, 2026 posting of, not one, but TWO important scientific papers written by our team about the "white fibrous clots."
We are very hopeful that with the help of the McCullough Foundation, these important papers will spur Senator Ron Johnson to convene a hearing on these horrific and deadly clots, similar to the hearings that he has already conducted on myocarditis and turbo cancers.
Following are direct links to our studies:
Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025
https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201
Raman spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts: Evidence for Stage-Dependent β-sheet Enriched Protein Maturation
https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2202
Please share widely. Thank you.
Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.
John 8:32
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Saw it the other day Laura. AMAZING work!!!!! Thank you for bringing awareness to an issue that experience has told me, far too many embalmers are, even though they've seen it, not interested in speaking about publicly. (I've been trying!)
I wish we could put together a gathering of all the people who knew this was a scamdemic so we can meet each other! I want to give you a big hug Laura and say thank you for all your hard work!