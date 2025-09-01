Will the CDC and NIH Support Our Surveys?
This year, Laura and I are asking NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and CDC ACIP Member Dr. Robert Malone to encourage Funeral Director Associations, embalmers, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, etc. to take our upcoming "blood clot" surveys.
The below email and attachments are self-explanatory.
To Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (NIH Director) and Dr. Robert Malone (CDC ACIP Member),
Gentlemen, to my knowledge I am still the only person in the world who has been collecting data on the TIMING and PREVALENCE of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT and MICRO-CLOTTING phenomena in the veins and arteries of both the dead and the living since 2021. To that end, I will again be running a "2025 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey" and "2025 Cath Lab Worker Blood Clot Survey" shortly. See attached .pdf file to see the exact layout of these two surveys and this year's set of questions for each.
I would greatly appreciate it if each of you gentlemen would construct two letters (one for each survey) on your official NIH and CDC letterheads to encourage Funeral Director Associations and embalmers to take the 2025 Embalmer survey, and to encourage vascular surgeons, cardiologists, endovascular specialists, etc. to take the Cath Lab Worker survey. For your convenience, I have constructed examples of these two letters (see two attached Word documents) that you can "cut & paste" onto your letterhead to save you time.
I am confident that your encouragement for the embalmers and doctors to take these surveys will greatly increase their participation, which in turn will result in a larger set of data to give us a clearer picture as to the extent of the "white fibrous clots" and "micro-clotting" in the current population. And the last several questions on the Cath Lab Worker survey will give us insight from the doctors as to whether or not the Covid vaccines are the main driver causing the formation of these unusual clots.
My experience from my 3 previous "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" is that embalmers WANT TO TELL US what they are seeing in their embalming rooms, but ONLY if they think they have permission from their funeral home boss, state Funeral Director Association, or some higher government authority. You, Dr. Bhattacharya and Dr. Malone, can be that "higher authority."
Remember, if funeral directors, embalmers, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, and Cath lab workers don't tell us what's going on inside the veins and arteries of people, then the world doesn't know.
And massive increases in strokes and heart attacks will continue.
Please call me if you have any questions. My phone number is (937)-XXX-XXXX.
-Tom
Sample letter for Funeral Director Associations, Funeral Directors, and Embalmers:
OFFICIAL NIH OR CDC LETTERHEAD
To All Funeral Director Associations, Funeral Directors, and Embalmers,
As Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, I encourage you to take Thomas Haviland’s 4th annual “2025 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey.” Embalmers and doctors all around the world are still seeing these very unusual “white fibrous structures/clots” in the veins and arteries of both the dead and the living.
Your participation in this anonymous survey is greatly appreciated. It will provide valuable information concerning the extent of this phenomenon, and it will assist our team of scientists in developing strategies to mitigate the problem.
I encourage you to forward this important survey to every active embalmer that you know.
YOUR SIGNATURE BLOCK
Sample letter for Vascular Surgeons, Cardiologists, Radiologists, and Cath Lab Workers:
OFFICIAL NIH OR CDC LETTERHEAD
To All Vascular Surgeons, Cardiologists, Radiologists, and Cath Lab Workers,
As Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, I encourage you to take Thomas Haviland’s “2025 Cath Lab Worker Blood Clot Survey.” Embalmers and doctors all around the world are still seeing these very unusual “white fibrous structures/clots” in the veins and arteries of both the dead and the living.
Your participation in this anonymous survey is greatly appreciated. It will provide valuable information concerning the extent of this phenomenon, and it will assist our team of scientists in developing strategies to mitigate the problem.
I encourage you to forward this important survey to all medical personnel that you know who work directly with the cardiovascular systems of patients.
YOUR SIGNATURE BLOCK
PDF’s of our 2025 surveys for Embalmers and Cath Lab Workers:
Let's see how committed these gentlemen are to collect this important data.
“for God’s gifts and His call are irrevocable.”
Romans 11:29
Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner— This is an excellent idea, and I thank you for not only making your effort with this, but also for continuing to speak out.
Thank you both for your tireless efforts , I pray you find favor and positive action. 🙏💥🙏