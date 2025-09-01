This year, Laura and I are asking NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and CDC ACIP Member Dr. Robert Malone to encourage Funeral Director Associations, embalmers, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, etc. to take our upcoming "blood clot" surveys.

The below email and attachments are self-explanatory.

From: Thomas Haviland <thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net>

To: Dr Jay Bhattacharya (personal email address); Dr Robert Malone (personal email address)

Cc: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Steve Kirsch; Dr Peter A. McCullough; Dr. Harvey Risch ; Dr. Pierre Kory ; Dr Ryan Cole ; Dr Jordan Vaughn ; Dr Joseph Ladapo; Brianna Ladapo ; Dr Naomi Wolf ; Dr Tess Lawrie ; Dr James Thorp ; Dr Scott Jensen; Dr Suneel Dhand; Dr Mary Holland ; Dr Brian Hooker ; Dr Paul Marik ; Dr Meryl Nass ; Dr John Campbell ;Dr Kirk Milhoan; John Leake; Nicolas Hulscher ; Dr Scott Atlas; Dr Kelly Victory; Edward Dowd ; Dr William Makis ; Dr Philip McMillan ; Maria Zeee ; Clayton Morris ; Cornelia Mrose ; Shannon Joy ; Laura Kasner ; Richard Hirschman ; Tom Haviland

Sent: Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 07:44:05 PM EDT

Subject: Request Your Encouragement of Two "Blood Clot" Surveys

To Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (NIH Director) and Dr. Robert Malone (CDC ACIP Member),

Gentlemen, to my knowledge I am still the only person in the world who has been collecting data on the TIMING and PREVALENCE of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT and MICRO-CLOTTING phenomena in the veins and arteries of both the dead and the living since 2021. To that end, I will again be running a "2025 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey" and "2025 Cath Lab Worker Blood Clot Survey" shortly. See attached .pdf file to see the exact layout of these two surveys and this year's set of questions for each.

I would greatly appreciate it if each of you gentlemen would construct two letters (one for each survey) on your official NIH and CDC letterheads to encourage Funeral Director Associations and embalmers to take the 2025 Embalmer survey, and to encourage vascular surgeons, cardiologists, endovascular specialists, etc. to take the Cath Lab Worker survey. For your convenience, I have constructed examples of these two letters (see two attached Word documents) that you can "cut & paste" onto your letterhead to save you time.

I am confident that your encouragement for the embalmers and doctors to take these surveys will greatly increase their participation, which in turn will result in a larger set of data to give us a clearer picture as to the extent of the "white fibrous clots" and "micro-clotting" in the current population. And the last several questions on the Cath Lab Worker survey will give us insight from the doctors as to whether or not the Covid vaccines are the main driver causing the formation of these unusual clots.

My experience from my 3 previous "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" is that embalmers WANT TO TELL US what they are seeing in their embalming rooms, but ONLY if they think they have permission from their funeral home boss, state Funeral Director Association, or some higher government authority. You, Dr. Bhattacharya and Dr. Malone, can be that "higher authority."

Remember, if funeral directors, embalmers, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, and Cath lab workers don't tell us what's going on inside the veins and arteries of people, then the world doesn't know.

And massive increases in strokes and heart attacks will continue.

Please call me if you have any questions. My phone number is (937)-XXX-XXXX.

-Tom