A Guest Post by Tom Haviland

The evidence is so overwhelming now about the continued existence of these unusual and horrific “white fibrous clots,” that it’s criminal that this deadly phenomenon has yet to be investigated by the CDC, FDA, NIH, mainstream media, conservative media personalities like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, state and national Funeral Director Associations around the world, vascular surgeon “societies,” Cath Lab doctors, and major university labs.

I was relaxing on Thanksgiving night, just surfing on YouTube while I was digesting my turkey and stuffing, when I ran across a one-minute video clip of two embalmers talking about seeing the “white fibrous clots.” I saw that the video had a tag of “@SinnottFuneralHome,” which eventually led me to Mr. Bob Sinnott who runs Sinnott Funeral Home in Albia, Iowa.

Sure enough, Bob looked like the younger man in the video clip, and I was soon able to find the full 30-minute interview between Bob and the older gentleman, Mr. Dana Goodell. Dana is an embalmer with decades of experience who also works for an embalmer supply company and gives lectures on embalming tips to other embalmers around the country.

Here is their full-length (31 mins) interview (pay particular attention to the last 10 minutes):

After I watched the video, I first called Bob Sinnott’s funeral home and left a voicemail to have him contact me. Next, I called Dana Goodell and had a nice, short discussion with him. When I asked Dana if he would please take our current “2025 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey,” he said that he could do one better than that. Dana offered to distribute the survey to other active embalmers, and he said that he would encourage the Iowa Funeral Directors Association to distribute our survey to their entire membership.

By the way, Dana said that he is currently seeing the “white fibrous clots” in about one out of every six of his corpses, which is the same percentage (i.e., 17%) that the Tennessee embalmers said when I surveyed them in-person in June 2025.

So, thanks to Mr. Goodell, Laura and I have A LOT to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

HOWEVER, …

Exactly how much “proof” do Laura and I have to bring forward before the authorities do something about this deadly crisis? We’ve run surveys the past 4 years that all point to the Covid jabs as the cause of these clots; we’ve captured the Tennessee embalmers on video at their annual convention saying that they are seeing the “white fibrous clots;” and we have found a Cardiologist/Endovascular Specialist who admits that he has been pulling these same “devious clots” out of living people for the last 4 years in his Cath Lab.

When is enough enough?

“Present your case,” says the Lord.

“Set forth your arguments,” says Jacob’s King.

Isaiah 41:21