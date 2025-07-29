By Tom Haviland

For the last three years, I have attempted to no avail to get on Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Rogan’s shows to warn the American public about these horrific “white fibrous clots” that embalmers are seeing in a shocking 20% to 30% of corpses starting in 2021 AFTER the rollout of the Covid “vaccines,” according to my surveys.

In September 2024, I paid $1,600 to get a 30 second "meet & greet" with Tucker Carlson at one of his speaking engagements in Hershey, PA. When I met Tucker, I gave him a vial of the clots to keep (see photos below, one where Tucker has a vial of the clots in his pants pocket). I also gave a second vial and an information sheet on my worldwide survey findings to his producer, Samantha, that night. Despite this hard evidence, Tucker REFUSES to share this important story with the public, whether he has me on his show or not.

In December 2024, I appeared on one of the minor shows on Glenn Beck's "The Blaze" network, "Blaze News Tonight," with hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson. However, The Blaze booking producer, Ms. Kim Murro, has "ghosted" me when I ask about getting on larger shows like "The Steve Deace Show" or Glenn Beck's 9-Noon nationwide radio show.

See email below. Megyn Kelly has been injured by the jabs herself, but STILL does NOT want to put me on her show despite my physical samples of the white fibrous clots, survey results showing that these horrific clots are in 27% of the dead, email PROOF from Dr. Mohannad Bisharat that he has been pulling these same clots out of LIVING PEOPLE for the last 4 years, and VIDEO FOOTAGE of 18 of 28 Tennessee embalmers with raised hands at their annual convention saying that they are STILL seeing these unusual clots in 2025!

Joe Rogan's booker, Mr. Matt Staggs, refuses to answer my calls.

Tucker, Glenn, Megyn and Joe are actually helping Big Pharma win by keeping a lid on this huge story.

It's all very odd. It's as if there is a self-imposed "gag order" on this MOST SPECTACULAR Covid vaccine side effect despite the overwhelming physical evidence that these clots are real, as now corroborated ON VIDEO by 18 Tennessee embalmers at their 8 June 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention.

How are we ever going to win this battle to get these dangerous jabs off the shelves, when we can't get OUR OWN SIDE to expose THE MOST SPECTACULAR SIDE EFFECT of the Covid jabs to the world?