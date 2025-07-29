Tucker, Glenn, Megyn, and Joe
REFUSE to Address Embalmers’ Clots - a Guest Post by Tom Haviland
By Tom Haviland
For the last three years, I have attempted to no avail to get on Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Rogan’s shows to warn the American public about these horrific “white fibrous clots” that embalmers are seeing in a shocking 20% to 30% of corpses starting in 2021 AFTER the rollout of the Covid “vaccines,” according to my surveys.
In September 2024, I paid $1,600 to get a 30 second "meet & greet" with Tucker Carlson at one of his speaking engagements in Hershey, PA. When I met Tucker, I gave him a vial of the clots to keep (see photos below, one where Tucker has a vial of the clots in his pants pocket). I also gave a second vial and an information sheet on my worldwide survey findings to his producer, Samantha, that night. Despite this hard evidence, Tucker REFUSES to share this important story with the public, whether he has me on his show or not.
In December 2024, I appeared on one of the minor shows on Glenn Beck's "The Blaze" network, "Blaze News Tonight," with hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson. However, The Blaze booking producer, Ms. Kim Murro, has "ghosted" me when I ask about getting on larger shows like "The Steve Deace Show" or Glenn Beck's 9-Noon nationwide radio show.
See email below. Megyn Kelly has been injured by the jabs herself, but STILL does NOT want to put me on her show despite my physical samples of the white fibrous clots, survey results showing that these horrific clots are in 27% of the dead, email PROOF from Dr. Mohannad Bisharat that he has been pulling these same clots out of LIVING PEOPLE for the last 4 years, and VIDEO FOOTAGE of 18 of 28 Tennessee embalmers with raised hands at their annual convention saying that they are STILL seeing these unusual clots in 2025!
Joe Rogan's booker, Mr. Matt Staggs, refuses to answer my calls.
Tucker, Glenn, Megyn and Joe are actually helping Big Pharma win by keeping a lid on this huge story.
It's all very odd. It's as if there is a self-imposed "gag order" on this MOST SPECTACULAR Covid vaccine side effect despite the overwhelming physical evidence that these clots are real, as now corroborated ON VIDEO by 18 Tennessee embalmers at their 8 June 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention.
How are we ever going to win this battle to get these dangerous jabs off the shelves, when we can't get OUR OWN SIDE to expose THE MOST SPECTACULAR SIDE EFFECT of the Covid jabs to the world?
Pale rubbery clots are being found by morticians, formed on the inner lining of arteries and veins of mRNA vaccine victims. Fibrinogen is present in normal blood but is dormant until activated, typically in response to vascular injury. The subsequent cascade produces fibrin. Spike protein binds with fibrin, creating sticky points that crosslink and form permanent, non-dissolvable fibrous proinflammatory clots. Clots drive systemic thrombo-inflammation, micro- and macro-clotting & brain pathology. Also fibrin suppresses “natural killer” cells that keep cancer in check. {UCSF paper published in Nature (August 2024)}
Phosphorus is responsible for the white fibrous clots. Each vial of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine contains one quintillion (i.e., one billion billion) phospholipid nanoparticles. This is the “phosphorylation theory” for vaccine/spike protein bonding with the body’s natural fibrinogen to form unnatural, twisted, misfolded polymers that are impossible for the body’s natural enzyme, plasmin, to break down.
There are misfolded amyloid proteins, a subset of which are “prions.” Prion diseases are neurodegenerative disorders caused by accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain. Amyloid clots, micro-clots that block arteries and small blood vessels cause silent hypoxia or organ dysfunction in the brain, kidney, or heart without obvious thrombosis being detected. White fibrous clots/macro-clots cause obvious strokes and heart attacks. Prion diseases, neurovascular or neurodegenerative, arise quickly. e.g. mild cognitive impairment (MCI), brain fog, tremors, and behavioral changes. Also more serious disorders such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Parkinson’ disease, and Alzheimer’s-like dementia.
83% of the embalmers were seeing the “white fibrous clots” throughout 2024, in an average of 27% of corpses. Think about the implications for blood banks of COVID-vaccinated donors. {Laura Kasner ~ substack (March 2025)}
Could it be too gruesome to tell the vaccinees on their show that they may have these clots growing inside of them.
It may be too much for their audiences.