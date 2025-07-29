Clotastrophe

Clotastrophe

Mark's avatar
Mark
20h

Pale rubbery clots are being found by morticians, formed on the inner lining of arteries and veins of mRNA vaccine victims. Fibrinogen is present in normal blood but is dormant until activated, typically in response to vascular injury. The subsequent cascade produces fibrin. Spike protein binds with fibrin, creating sticky points that crosslink and form permanent, non-dissolvable fibrous proinflammatory clots. Clots drive systemic thrombo-inflammation, micro- and macro-clotting & brain pathology. Also fibrin suppresses “natural killer” cells that keep cancer in check. {UCSF paper published in Nature (August 2024)}

Phosphorus is responsible for the white fibrous clots. Each vial of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine contains one quintillion (i.e., one billion billion) phospholipid nanoparticles. This is the “phosphorylation theory” for vaccine/spike protein bonding with the body’s natural fibrinogen to form unnatural, twisted, misfolded polymers that are impossible for the body’s natural enzyme, plasmin, to break down.

There are misfolded amyloid proteins, a subset of which are “prions.” Prion diseases are neurodegenerative disorders caused by accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain. Amyloid clots, micro-clots that block arteries and small blood vessels cause silent hypoxia or organ dysfunction in the brain, kidney, or heart without obvious thrombosis being detected. White fibrous clots/macro-clots cause obvious strokes and heart attacks. Prion diseases, neurovascular or neurodegenerative, arise quickly. e.g. mild cognitive impairment (MCI), brain fog, tremors, and behavioral changes. Also more serious disorders such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Parkinson’ disease, and Alzheimer’s-like dementia.

83% of the embalmers were seeing the “white fibrous clots” throughout 2024, in an average of 27% of corpses. Think about the implications for blood banks of COVID-vaccinated donors. {Laura Kasner ~ substack (March 2025)}

Fred Jewett
20h

Could it be too gruesome to tell the vaccinees on their show that they may have these clots growing inside of them.

It may be too much for their audiences.

