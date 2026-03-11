This past Monday, March 9, 2026, a meeting was held in DC:

MEVI Roundtable: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury

From the description on Del Bigtree’s Rumble channel of this event (6+ hours):

MAHA Institute Round Table focusing on the “Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injuries (MEVI)”, brings together experts, researchers, physicians, and policy leaders to discuss emerging evidence, patient experiences, and the broader implications for public health policy. The discussion aims to examine concerns surrounding vaccine safety, injury reporting, regulatory oversight, and the role of government institutions in monitoring adverse events. The goal is to foster open dialogue and bring greater public awareness to questions surrounding vaccine safety and regulatory decision-making.

Note that the New York Times was present at this meeting. Will we see them report on it? I seriously doubt it. Some BIG names in medicine were present at that meeting. Of course The Times probably never passes up an opportunity to write a hit piece on someone who is speaking truth.

At the approximate timestamp of 3:52, Nicolas Hulscher who is an epidemiologist at the McCullough Foundation (as in Dr. Peter McCullough) mentions the “white fibrous clots” and gives a shout out to Tom Haviland and the work we’ve done surveying embalmers across the world.

Our latest survey:

Some of you may be familiar with Zen Honeycutt who is the founding executive director of Moms Across America, a national grassroots organization focused on food safety, environmental health, and medical freedom.

Zen posted on X a 14-second clip of Nic talking about Tom’s survey:

Posting a screenshot for those of you (like me) that do not have an X account

It’s strange that at the time of posting this Substack article, Zen’s post seems to be stalled at just under 20,000 views

However, it has almost 400 reposts (X must be up to their shenanigans again). It elicited quite a few replies trying to disprove the clots exist. My friend (hey CHop) believes these to be bots which tells me the powers that shouldn’t be are panicking.

And then we have team clots posting replies (including our chemist Greg Harrison from Australia and Tom Haviland as well):

This X post replying to Zen’s post from a fellow warrior named Julie in Butte, CA prompted Tom to once again email his sheriffs (Tom emailed his sheriffs and county prosecutors years ago to no avail).

A screenshot of Julie’s X post

Tom sent the following email out today to all 88 county sheriffs in our home state of Ohio:

Subject: A 6-Year Crime Is Still In Progress

To All 88 Ohio County Sheriffs,

A 6-year crime is still in progress. It’s a crime against humanity, and it is most assuredly still happening in YOUR county. You should investigate.

Ever since 2021, embalmers in funeral homes in your county have been finding large and horrific WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in the veins and arteries of their corpses, especially in people of all ages who “died suddenly” of a heart attack or stroke. But these embalmers have said nothing about it publicly, afraid of losing their job or causing a scandal for their funeral home.

How do I know this is happening? I have conducted annual “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys” over the past 4 years where the embalmers have replied that they are seeing these WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in a SHOCKING 20% of their corpses! This is NOT a rare phenomenon!

If you want to verify for yourself that this new type of deadly clot is indeed real, then I suggest that you contact the 2025 President of the Ohio Embalmers Association, Mr. Woody Wilson, Wilson Funeral Home, Marysville, OH at XXX-XXX-XXXX (see attached email exchange).

Then, I suggest that you pick up the phone and call 3 or 4 of the funeral homes in YOUR county, ask to speak to their embalmer directly, and instruct those embalmers to contact you anytime they find the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in one of their corpses. Insist that the clots be kept as EVIDENCE.

See below X/Twitter post showing that sheriffs in other states are investigating this crime. You should too.

My guess is that you probably know someone who was injured or killed by the Covid vaccines (which are still on the shelves). Here is your chance to get justice for them. And these “white fibrous clots” are the SMOKING GUN PROOF!

Respectfully,

Thomas F. Haviland

USAF Major, Ret.

Dayton, OH

thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net

Find more info at FREE “Clotastrophe” Substack at: LauraKasner.Substack.com

Email Exchange With Woody Wilson Oea President 265KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tom attached all three of these clot photos in his email to the 88 sheriffs.

I met with one of our county sheriffs almost three years ago. He was not my county sheriff, but he spoke at a local patriot meeting so I introduced myself and told him I’d like to meet with him. He was aware of the harms of the shots. He didn’t get them himself. I showed him my vial of clots. Did he pursue it? Nope.

I texted this same sheriff Julie from Butte, CA’s post this morning. Did he reply? Not yet. But there is always hope.

“Why are you in despair, O my soul?

And why have you become disturbed within me?

Hope in God, for I shall again praise Him

For the help of His presence.”

Psalm 42:5