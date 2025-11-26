A Guest Post by Tom Haviland

In October 2025, a scientific paper was published titled “Circulating Microclots are Structurally Associated with Neutrophil Extracellular Traps and Their Amounts are Strongly Elevated in Long Covid Patients.”

One of the lead authors on the paper was Dr. Resia Pretorius in South Africa, an expert on the “micro-clot” phenomenon, who earlier this year traveled to the United States to meet Dr. Jordan Vaughn in his Birmingham, AL lab/clinic where Jordan treats patients with micro-clotting issues. Also present at that meeting was embalmer Richard Hirschman who showed Dr. Pretorius the “white fibrous clots” that are the ultimate result when micro-clotting reaches catastrophic levels in the human body.

The main (published) finding of the above-mentioned paper was that persons experiencing “Long Covid” symptoms tend to have A LOT MORE micro-clots in their blood than “Healthy Individuals.” The “Supplementary Files” at the end of the paper contain tables showing the specific micro-clot counts for each of the 38 Healthy Individuals (HI’s) and 50 Long Covid (LC) patients in the study. You may want to pause here and look for a few minutes through Supplementary Table S4 for the 38 Healthy Individuals (24 from France, 14 from South Africa) and Table S7 for the 50 Long Covid patients. Pay particular attention to the column labeled “FAM Objects/mL” and the last 5 columns on the right that “bin” the number of micro-clots found in each person by the size of the clot.

After looking through Tables S4 and S7 for a few minutes, you should have noticed several things. From the bottom row in each chart, the average number of micro-clots in the 38 Healthy Individuals was 3,620 micro-clots/mL, and the average number of micro-clots in the 50 Long Covid patients was 71,394 micro-clots/mL (i.e., almost 20 times higher than that of Healthy Individuals). You also probably noticed that there can be a tremendous variance in the number of micro-clots between persons in the same table. For example, in Table S4, while most of the Healthy Individuals measured below 10,000 micro-clots/mL, there were a few that measured well above that concentration level. Likewise, in Table S7, while almost all of the Long Covid persons measured above 10,000 micro-clots/mL, patient “LC2” had a whopping count of 631,507 micro-clots/mL.

So you may be saying to yourself at this point, “Ok. Good paper. Not surprising. People experiencing Long Covid symptoms have much higher micro-clotting in their blood. And it looks like the concentration level where they may start to have noticeable problems is around 8,000 – 10,000 FAM Objects/mL and up.” But if you stopped there, then you would be missing not one, but TWO HIDDEN BOMBSHELL REVELATIONS!

The first hidden bombshell revelation was found by our good friend and colleague, epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher of Dr. Peter McCullough’s “McCullough Foundation.” As Nic was reviewing the Pretorius paper with his usual “fine tooth comb,” he discovered a VERY IMPORTANT DETAIL that wasn’t talked about in the main paper but only appeared in Supplementary Table S2 where it could be easily overlooked. As it turns out, 83 OF THE 88 PERSONS IN THE STUDY WERE COVID-VACCINATED! In fact, 45 of these Covid-vaccinated persons were in Table S7, the supposed “Long Covid” table! Nic quickly published this bombshell in a “Focal Points” Substack article on 17 Nov 2025:

Do you see what’s going on here? If the reader of the Dr. Pretorius paper misses the fact that almost all of the study’s 88 participants were Covid-vaccinated, then the reader may incorrectly assume that the 50 persons in the “Long Covid” Table S7 are all suffering exclusively from the Covid virus, not from the Covid vaccine or some combination of the two. In fact, Table S7 is referred to as the “Long Covid” table, when it should be called the “Long Covid/Long Vax” table.

To me, this is misdirection of the worst kind by the authors of this paper, and I believe that it reflects poorly on them.

I discovered the second hidden bombshell revelation on 21 November. I realized that since Table S2 stated that 4 of the 50 persons in “Long Covid” Table S7 were “Unvaccinated,” then there is no reason why the authors of this paper should not have identified those 4 persons by placing an asterisk next to their “LCxx” number in Table S7. Obviously, the authors took meticulous notes and knew exactly who the 4 “Unvaccinated” persons were.

So here’s the Big Question: Why didn’t Dr. Pretorius and the other authors of this study tell us which 4 “LCxx” numbers in Table S7 represent the 4 “Unvaccinated” persons?

My guess is that the authors purposely chose NOT to identify these 4 “Unvaccinated” persons in Table S7 because these 4 probably have THE LOWEST concentration levels of micro-clots in the entire table. In fact, my educated guess is that the 4 “Unvaccinated” persons in Table S7 are LC23, LC29, LC35, and LC36. Go back and look at Table S7 to see if you agree.

I sent an email on Friday, 21 November, to Dr. Resia Pretorius which asks her to identify the 4 “Unvaccinated” persons in Supplementary Table S7 using just their “LCxx” number to protect their anonymity. As of the date of this writing, Dr. Pretorius has not responded yet to my email, and I doubt that she ever will unless we pressure her to do so.

I am sure that Dr. Pretorius understands that if the 4 “Unvaccinated” persons have a much lower level of “micro-clots” and a lower level of large-sized “micro-clots” than the other 46 Covid-vaccinated persons in the Long Covid cohort, then this supports the theory that the Covid mRNA vaccines are actually the MAIN DRIVER of these micro-clots, not the Covid virus! It would also show that the majority of people being identified as “Long Covid” are actually “Long Vax” because it’s much more likely that their injury is being caused by the jab, not the virus!

This would be a HUGE revelation!

I understand that comparing the micro-clotting levels of just 4 “unvaccinated” persons to the other 46 Covid-vaccinated persons in the table may not serve as definitive proof that the Covid jabs are the main driver of these “micro-clots,” but it’s a start. In fact, it brings up the question, “Why didn’t the authors include more unvaccinated persons in the study, so that they could measure the micro-clotting levels in the jabbed versus the unjabbed for both healthy individuals and those suffering from “long Covid/long vax” symptoms?”

Perhaps the authors will say that they were afraid of adding too many “confounders” to their study. But that’s a cop out. Studies can be easily designed to explore the critical questions surrounding the current health of our unjabbed versus Covid-jabbed populations, while minimizing any confounders.

In fact, my sister Jenny has two willing daughters who are perfect candidates for such a “vaxxed versus unvaxxed” study. Jenny’s two adult daughters, Anna and Mary, are identical twins. Both are living in the Dayton, OH area and have been for most of their lives. One took the Covid vaccine. The other did not. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see the micro-clotting levels of these two identical twins?

The point is that even “the good guys” like Dr. Resia Pretorius and her colleagues are withholding certain critical information from us in the paper write-ups of their scientific studies. I get it. They probably figure that their study won’t be published if the study reveals too many negative things about the Covid jabs.

Therefore, people like Nicolas Hulscher and I will have to continue to review these published studies with a “fine tooth comb” to extract THE REAL KEY FINDINGS, not those that are stated by the authors.

You can do the same.

And by all means, please let me know when find your own “hidden bombshell revelations” in any Covid studies that you review. You can reach me thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net or tfh10@proton.me.

Update:

After receiving an email from a friend who read this post, it reminded me that I had planned include this additional post by Nic Hulscher regarding possible treatments:

Some recent photos from embalmer, Richard Hirschman:

The clot in the tube at the top is over 20 inches long. The one in the bottom tube is same clot in the first photo (in the blue container). This clot is approximately 16 inches long.

As Richard said in his post on X, the clots aren’t going away.

Note from Laura Kasner: I am still able to view Richard’s post (I don’t have an X account). Previously, whenever Richard would post photos of clots, I could see them for the first few minutes, then it was slapped with a notice that you had to be over 18 years of age which required logging into X in order to view. After 5 days, this post has less than 1,300 views and for some strange reason, I am still able to view it, but the shadow banning is alive and well.

Wishing you all a very blessed Thanksgiving.

“ I will praise the name of God with a song, and will magnify him with thanksgiving. ”

Psalm 69:30