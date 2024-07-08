When I first read a Substack article about The Hope Accord, I mistakenly thought it was directly at only healthcare professionals. Today, I realized that concerned citizens are also invited to sign.

I encourage you all to sign this accord and share widely.

As of today, July 8, 2024 there have been 26,281 supporters of this accord that calls for:

1. THE IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF THE COVID-19 mRNA VACCINE PRODUCTS

2. A COMPREHENSIVE RE-EVALUATION OF THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF ALL COVID-19 VACCINE PRODUCTS

3. THE IMMEDIATE RECOGNITION AND SUPPORT FOR THE VACCINE-INJURED

4. THE RESTORATION OF ETHICAL PRINCIPLES ABANDONED DURING THE COVID-19 ERA

5. ADDRESSING THE ROOT CAUSES OF OUR CURRENT PREDICAMENT

Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.

1 Corinthians 15:58

