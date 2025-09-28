Greg Harrison is the chemist from Australia who has been tirelessly analyzing the white fibrous clots provided to him by trade embalmer, Richard Hirschman.

Greg has approximately 2,000 followers on X.

Greg’s post from June 27, 2025 entitled, “The esteemed Shadow-banned list ; Richard Hirschman has first place honours....” received 62,500 view to date.

This list was seen on Discord - an online platform which professes to be “A group chat that’s all fun and games”.

Note: The creator of this list is unknown.

I have no doubt some of you will see some familiar names besides Richard’s on this list. In particular, funeral home owner, John O’Looney from the UK.

Note: I am not surprised that Tom Haviland is not listed as he does not post on X.

I find it fascinating that Richard, who has approximately 80,000 followers on X received less than 4,000 views on his reposting of Greg’s X post.

As I mentioned above, Greg only has 2,000 X followers yet his post received over 60,000 views.

Make those numbers make sense.

I find it also fascinating that Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X resigned on July 9th less than two weeks after Richard’s post.

As I’ve mentioned previously, anytime Richard posts photos of the clots on X, I am unable to see them due to my not having an X account.

“Freedom of speech”, but no “freedom of reach”

Recent photos of the “ Hirschman clots ”:

Note: Richard removed these clots from four different bodies in September of 2025

Richard Hirschman with a 19 inch long clot he removed from an iliac artery in July of 2024

This photo was taken during his recent visit with Richard by Daniel Santiago who is a PharmD working with our team.

Please be sure to read Daniel’s latest Substack post, The Nuremberg Effect: Rejecting Blind Obedience in the Modern World.

I asked Daniel if he was a writer before he was a PharmD. His post is excellent.

A big thank you to Substack author Janice Powell for posting this scripture in a recent Substack comment:

“Therefore, since we receive a kingdom which cannot be shaken, let us show gratitude, by which we may offer to God an acceptable service with reverence and awe; for our God is a consuming fire.”

Hebrews 12:28-29