Inari Medical and Penumbra, Inc. have stayed SILENT during the last five years while their flexible catheters have removed thousands of "white fibrous clots," saving the lives of Covid vaccine-injured patients all over the world.

They certainly KNOW that the white fibrous clots exist, that they are not rare, AND that there are many people out there that need a medical intervention to remove them.

Here is what the clots look like when removed from the living (WARNING - these photos are graphic):

This photo includes a photo of an angiogram

DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis)

Pulmonary artery thrombus

Take a look at the email string that Tom Haviland sent to Inari Medical and Penumbra, Inc. (needless to say, Tom did not receive a response from anyone addressed in his email):

They KNOW (a big thank you to my dear friend Peggy for her intel and providing the following links:

Researchers at Stanford have developed a new technology for removing blood clots that is more than twice as effective as current techniques

New Technology at Thompson Offers Minimally-Invasive Treatment for Blood Clots

It only makes sense that these companies would not spend money on something they don’t think will be immensely profitable.

Medical and Penumbra, Inc. aren’t the only two companies creating and manufacturing devices to remove these clots:

Innova Vascular Earns FDA Clearance for Two New Thrombectomy Devices

And a new start-up company:

University of Chicago startup scores $1M to help commercialize interventional radiology product

I live for the day when this truth is known by the masses. In the meantime, I urge my readers to share my Substack and/or any and all of the photos/videos I’ve included in my posts.

While there are indeed people working on how to prevent, treat and remove these clots, a remedy is still unknown.

Possible Mitigation Protocols

I’d like to direct my readers to the Independent Medical Alliance (formerly the FLCCC) for protocols that may help those that have received the Covid shots.

As a reminder, I received two Moderna shots in March and April of 2021.

A note to my readers:

I have chosen not to monetize my Substack. I believe that money can “muddy the waters” and leave me open to being called a “grifter”. It just doesn’t feel right making money by being the bearer of such awful news about the harms of the Covid shots. However, I will not criticize anyone for trying to make a living off of being a Substack author. God has shown me His grace and blessed me with a husband who is a wonderful provider.

