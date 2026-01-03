A Guest Post by Tom Haviland

The window has closed.

For the last 4 years, Laura and I have diligently coaxed and prodded as many Funeral Director Associations and individual funeral homes as possible to participate in our annual “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys.” And although we would have loved to receive thousands of responses to each of our previous annual surveys, we at least received enough responses to quantitatively declare, “Houston, we have a problem!” when it comes to these horrific WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS and MICRO-CLOTS that embalmers have been seeing in a significant percentage of corpses since the rollout of the Covid vaccines.

Our very first 2022 end-of-year embalmer survey received 179 responses. Our 2023 version of the survey garnered 269 responses. And our 2024 edition of the survey received a total of 301 responses. HOWEVER, this year’s “2025 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” received a grand total of ONLY 59 RESPONSES!

I believe that the window on gathering data from Funeral Director Associations and individual funeral homes has now CLOSED.

These funeral directors and their associations have sat on the secret of these clots for four and a half years, and they are too embarrassed now to finally “come clean” with the truth. Therefore, they are just going to maintain their public silence. Furthermore, funeral directors who also mandated the Covid jabs on their employees are also afraid of being sued by those employees if they are jab-injured, so they don’t dare allow their embalmers to take the survey now or in the future.

So let’s now look at the results of this “2025 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey,” which might just be our last.

QUESTION 1: In which country/state/province do you perform most of your embalmings?

Although all of our embalmer surveys allow the embalmer to remain anonymous, we always ask this question in hopes that we may receive enough responses to allow us to determine if there are any “regional trends” to where the clots may be appearing more heavily. Obviously, since we only received 59 responses to this year’s worldwide survey, that was not nearly enough to determine locations where “bad batches” of the vaccine might be causing more clots.

Also, we noticed that 11 of the 59 responses to this year’s survey came from the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. That tells me two things. First, it tells me that the Saskatchewan Funeral Service Association honored my email request in November 2025 to forward the link to the survey to their SFSA member embalmers. Unfortunately, however, it also tells me that the other 49 national/regional/state Funeral Director Associations to whom I emailed the survey link DID NOT forward the link to their member embalmers. Rather than let their member embalmers participate in a critical survey to identify the extent of a critical medical issue (i.e., these horrific clots that are causing strokes and heart attacks), 49 of 50 Funeral Director Associations just hit the DELETE KEY on my email. Let that sink in for a minute.

And if you still find it hard to believe that so many Funeral Director Associations, funeral directors, and embalmers are seeing these deadly clots but are not speaking out about it publicly, then I encourage you to read our two other “Clotastrophe” articles about the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association 2025 Convention and Iowa embalmers Dana Goodell and Bob Sinnott. Remember, only about 6 or 7 embalmers in the entire world spoke out about the “white fibrous clots” in 2021 and 2022, when the world really needed to know about this awful side effect of the Covid vaccines.

QUESTION 2: Have you seen the white fibrous structures/clots in the veins and/or arteries of your corpses during 2025?

As you can see, 42 of the 59 embalmers responded “Yes” to this question. This represents 71% of the embalmers, which is down slightly from the 83% of embalmers who saw the clots in our 2024 survey.

QUESTION 3: What percentage of the corpses in the Year 2025 that you have embalmed have had the large whitish “fibrous” structures/clots?

If you average all of the bars together, including the green bar where 17 embalmers said that they saw none, you still get a weighted average of 19% of corpses containing the “white fibrous clots” in 2025. While this is down from the 27% recorded in our 2024 survey, the fact that this new type of deadly clot is STILL being seen in roughly one out of every five corpses is very alarming!

QUESTION 4: What is the longest white fibrous structure/clot that you have seen/removed from a corpse in 2025?

As you can see, “3-5 inches” was the most popular answer, with 21 embalmers selecting that length. However, nine embalmers pulled white fibrous clots out of their corpses that were 6 to 12 inches in length, and four embalmers pulled out white fibrous clots that measured more than 12 inches in length! Laura and I were not surprised by these responses. Embalmer Richard Hirschman, with whom we maintain weekly contact, has a whopping 19-inch white fibrous clot specimen that he keeps in a clear tube as proof of the crime which has been committed on humanity over the last 5 years.

By the way, we asked this same question on 8 June 2025 in our “In-Person Tennessee Funeral Director Association Embalmer Blood Clot Survey.” The results were very similar.

QUESTION 5: Has a family member of the deceased ever asked you to look for the white fibrous structures/clots in their loved one, or asked if you found the white fibrous structures/clots in their loved one in 2025 or any year prior?

Again, Laura and I were not surprised by the answers to this question because we had already asked it before at the 8 June 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention. Only 1 of the 28 Tennessee embalmers answered “yes” to this question. Therefore, it was not surprising that only 6 of the 59 embalmers in this world survey answered “yes.”

This is most likely an indication that most people still do not know about the existence of the “white fibrous clots,” or they may be too embarrassed or afraid to ask the embalmer to look for the clots in their Covid-vaccinated loved one, especially if that loved one “died suddenly” and unexpectedly.

QUESTION 6: Have you seen evidence of “micro-clotting” (also known as “coffee grounds” or “dirty blood”) in the drainage from corpses in 2025?

Just like Question 2, 42 of the 59 embalmers saw “micro-clotting” in their corpses in 2025. This represents 71% of the embalmers, which is down from 78% reported in the 2024 survey.

QUESTION 7: What percentage of the corpses in Year 2025 that you have embalmed have had the micro-clotting/”coffee grounds”/”dirty blood”?

If you average all of the bars together, including the green bar where 16 embalmers said that they saw none, you still get a weighted average of 18% of corpses containing the “micro-clotting” in 2025. While this is down from the 22% recorded in our 2024 survey, the fact that this equally dangerous phenomenon of micro-clotting is STILL being seen in roughly one out of every five corpses is also very alarming!

QUESTION 8: Have you noticed an increase in infant deaths, either at your funeral home or your local hospital morgue, in 2025 compared to the Years 2019 and prior?

Laura and I first asked this question in our “2023 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey.” In that survey, 21% of the embalmers responded “yes.” Because we were being told by several embalmers that excess infant deaths are STILL a problem, we decided to ask this same question again in our 2025 survey. As you can see, 17% of the embalmers responded “yes” in this year’s survey, which is somewhat concerning.

QUESTION 9: What percentage increase in infant deaths did you see in 2025 compared to the Years 2019 and prior?

If you average all of the bars together, this time excluding the green bar where 47 embalmers said that they saw none, you get an 18% increase in “infant deaths” for just those embalmers who saw an increase. While this is down from the 25% recorded in our 2023 survey, it is still a significant increase that was observed. And this data “fits” with published studies which show that “successful conceptions” are way down in highly Covid-vaccinated countries like the Czech Republic, as well as “whistleblower testimony” from several OB/GYN doctors and hospital nurses who claim to see many more dead babies these days.

QUESTION 10: What age groups (CHECK ALL THAT APPLY) did you observe an increase in the number of clots (any type) in Year 2025 when compared to Years 2019 and prior?

This is another question that we first asked in our 2023 worldwide embalmer survey. The answers that we got to this year’s survey look very similar to those we received in our 2023 survey. That is, the bars start to get long for ages 36 years and up.

The large number of responses for the 36-50 year-old group is particularly concerning. You usually do not think of people in this age group having strokes and heart attacks. Those usually do not start occurring until a person gets into their late 50s or early 60s. But what’s interesting is that this data dovetails perfectly with the work of Edward Dowd. Looking at insurance company data, Ed saw a tremendous 40% increase in death and disability for the 36-50 year-old age group starting in the 3rd Quarter of 2021 which is the exact time that many companies mandated all of their employees take the Covid vaccines.

CONCLUSION:

We’ll look at some of the “Embalmers Comments” to this 2025 version of the survey in our next “Clotastrophe” article. In the meantime, Laura and I need to figure out a way to bring more “national attention” to the saga of these white fibrous clots before they become “the new normal.”

A Question for our Readers

We conducted a “People’s Blood Clot Survey” in 2024.

