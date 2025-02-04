Recent Photos

It seems as though I get more traction on posts that include photos of the embalmer clots.

Embalmer Richard Hirschman recently texted me the following photos.

Richard found clots in the arteries of three people he recently embalmed. The chances of finding clots on the arterial side (prior to Covid) was one in 400. The chances of finding clots on the arterial side in three consecutive corpses in a row would be one in 64,000,000 (that is 64 million - thank you Tom for crunching those numbers).

Cornelia Mrose of The Epoch Times recently started her own podcast, “Flashlights”

Cornelia Mrose of The Epoch Times was instrumental in getting Tom Haviland an interview with Jan Jekielek on American Thought Leaders back in April of last year. You may view that interview here.

She recently did a very detailed interview with Tom last week. That interview may be viewed here.

Cornelia took the time to showcase the mountain of evidence that we have that the Covid vaccines are causing these horrific clots shown in the above photos AND the fact that most embalmers, funeral directors, vascular surgeons, and cardiologists don't want to talk about it.

Timestamps:

00:00 The Emergence of White Blood Clots

05:38 The Role of Embalmers

25:13 Survey Insights and Challenges

31:21 Understanding Embalming and Its Practices

40:27 The Emergence of Unusual Clots

01:03:28 Survey Insights: The Rise of White Fibrous Clots

01:10:56 Age Groups and Mortality Trends

01:20:54 Historical Context: Heparin and White Clots

01:31:04 Psychological Barriers in the Embalming Community

01:39:23 Concerns Over mRNA Vaccines and Efficacy

01:46:14 The Steep Increase in Micro Clotting Observed in Corpses

01:51:56 The Silence of Professional Funeral Director Associations

02:12:04 Challenges in Gathering Medical Data

02:17:41 The Role of Doctors and Patient Experiences

02:23:11 Long-Term Effects of Covid-19 Vaccines on Health

02:28:37 Locations of Blood Clots in Corpses

02:34:25 The Importance of Individual Action

Please Note:

Tom Haviland received an email from Cornelia today stating that when she posted the Rumble link to this interview on Truth Social, she received the following message:

Account Banned Your account has been banned for violating our Terms of Service. Indefinite bans are a rare and severe sanction, and are generally reserved for the most egregious violations of our Terms of Service. If you feel our decision to ban your account was unjust, immoral, or downright wrong, we encourage you to submit an appeal. Please send an email to contact@truthsocial.com. In the subject line, please write "@Appeal," along with your username. Our team will review your ban appeal at our earliest convenience. After careful review, we will reverse or uphold the ban.

Cornelia will of course be appealing this ban, but it truly is concerning that such a thing would happen on Truth Social.

We appreciate any support you can show Cornelia.

UPDATE 2/4/25:

After telling a friend about Cornelia’s ban, she posted a link to the Rumble interview yesterday on Truth Social. As of today her post is still up and no notification of a violation.

Here is her post:

https://truthsocial.com/@WeThePeopleOfGod/posts/113941361388871950

UPDATE 2/5/25:

Cornelia notified us this morning that she has been “unbanned” on Truth Social. Here is the email response she received after she appealed her ban:

Dear Cornelia, Your account was inadvertently banned due to a bug in our bot mitigation system that mistakenly identified your account as a bot. We apologize for the error and have fully reinstated your account. If you're experiencing issues please log out, close out the app and then log back in upon reopening the app.



Thank you for being part of the Truth Social community. Happy Truthing!



Sincerely,



The Truth Social Team

My friend’s post is also still up on Truth Social.

