In the last 24 hours, embalmer Richard Hirschman texted me the following photos.

(Note to new readers: If you are unfamiliar with Richard Hirschman, he was one of the embalmers featured in Died Suddenly)

These photos are from three different bodies

The first photo are clots from someone that was in their mid-sixties.

In the second photo (long, thin clots), the person had been deceased for approximately three hours.

Out of the six embalmings that Richard performed in the last 48 hours, he found the clots in four of those bodies.

That is 66%.

In the results of our last survey, the average percentage was almost 28%:

These clots are not going away.

“Now Thomas, called the Twin, one of the twelve, was not with them when Jesus came.

The other disciples therefore said to him, “We have seen the Lord.”

So he said to them, “Unless I see in His hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe.”

John 20:23-25