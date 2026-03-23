Clotastrophe

Clotastrophe

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
8d

Laura, you put together a WONDERFUL event! Hopefully, now parents who attended will "think twice" and decide NOT to inject their children with vaccines that we now know were NOT rigorously tested for either efficacy or safety!

It was also wonderful that you had Dr. Sherri Tenpenny at this event. Sherri was wise to Big Pharma's shoddy testing of the childhood vaccines well before the general public started to wake up.

God bless you, Laura! And God bless Dr. Sherri Tenpenny!

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10 replies by Laura Kasner and others
Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
8d

Laura, you are LITERALLY doing God's work! Not to self-promote here, I promise, but I thought your readers may wish to read the essay you submitted for my Subscriber Spotlight. (It's particularly fitting with the photo of you and the inimitable Dr. Tenpenny!) Your calling is real—and it's spectacular. ;)

https://jennasside.rocks/p/subscriber-spotlight-clot-crusader

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