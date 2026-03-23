I have found over these past 4+ years since my great awakening, if I am patient and “wait on the Lord”, He will answer my prayers. Prayers that often contain the words, “Lord, show me what you want me to do.”

Coming to the realization that most of the things I once thought were true were in reality nothing but lies, has shaken me to my core. But that realization has also been a true blessing.

If not for my awakening, I’d still be lost. Lost in being “of this world”, instead of being “in it”. Lost in forgetting what God’s word promises us - which our father taught my twin sister and me when we were adolescents.

Note about my twin sister - she and I are completely on the same page, evidenced by this photo.

My sister is a very talented crafter and made these for us. And yes, those are real daisies.

I often feel conflicted being the author of this Substack. It’s not a “feel good” subject. I struggle with feeling like I’m fear mongering. Hence the reason for me interjecting some humor into this post. I pray my dear readers approve.

Back to Planting Seeds

I approached our pastor quite some time ago about showing a film on Covid vaccine injuries at our church. Despite him being wide awake to the lies surrounding the plandemic, he was not on board with that idea.

Many months passed. I approached him again. This time, asking to host a viewing of Del Bigtree’s film, An Inconvenient Study.

This documentary unearths the explosive 2016 Henry Ford Health pro-vaccine study — a clandestine comparison of health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, originally commissioned to silence skeptics, but buried when its findings threatened the sacred vaccine dogma

This time, I got his blessing. God’s perfect timing. Not mine.

We scheduled it for Thursday, February 19th at 7:00pm in our main sanctuary that can hold more than 700 people. One of our church members, Stephanie Stock (President of Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom) is a dear friend. I asked Stephanie if she would give an update during our event on the legislative efforts for medical freedom she so diligently works on. She is very close friends with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny who lives local to us (Northeast Ohio) and asked her if she would host the Q&A portion of our event. Much to our delight, Sherri accepted the invitation.

If you are not familiar with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, she has the most awesome title of being considered one of the “Dirty Dozen” or “Disinformation Dozen”:

Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic physician who has been identified as one of the "Disinformation Dozen" — a group of 12 individuals labeled by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) as being responsible for spreading a significant majority of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funny/not so funny story

Shortly before the Covid shots rolled out, a friend sent me an article by Dr. Tenpenny. I don’t remember if I knew of her reputation or I googled her, but I told my friend, “I’m not reading that. She’s an antivaxxer”.

God certainly has His way of humbling us, doesn’t He!

What’s odd is that this friend went ahead and took two Covid shots (like I did).

Should we advertise that Dr. Tenpenny will be in attendance?

We struggled with this question. What if, what I like to call the “curious but clueless” googled her name and found the dreaded Wikipedia description:

Sherri J. Tenpenny is an American anti-vaccination activist and conspiracy theorist

I wanted to avoid being in an echo chamber, with only like-minded people in attendance who just wanted to come and hear Dr. Tenpenny speak. Before my awakening in late 2021, Sherri presented at a few local patriot events. She drew over 1,000 people at one event that ended up being standing room only.

I had worked in the medical education field in my previous job and was responsible for helping organize educational events of under 200 people. This being the first time hosting an event on my own, the thought of managing an event with hundreds of people in attendance was overwhelming. Ultimately, we chose not to advertise and only told our friends from church about Dr. Tenpenny attending and to my delight and relief, many of my church friends offered their assistance at the event.

I promoted the event on local radio stations by calling in during some shows. I left flyers anywhere and everywhere I could. I texted over 100 friends and/or acquaintances. I emailed others. I asked them to tell their friends and family. In hindsight, I should have paid to do an ad on one of our popular radio stations. I’m not a regular listener of radio shows, but many of my friends are and have always encouraged me to call into them to talk about the work that Tom Haviland and I do. I’ve done this a few times and was even asked to come into a local radio station studio to speak a couple of times - which was a very cool thing to experience. I felt like I was on The Joe Rogan Experience with the headphones on and a big microphone pointed at my mouth.

Hey Joe! If you’re out there, please respond to at least one of the many emails Tom Haviland has sent you offering to come onto your show!

The fruits of our efforts

According to our security team (7 of our team members were on hand that night), we had 104 in attendance. Not bad for our first “educational event”. I pray there are more to come.

If you’d like to view this event, you may do so here. This video is 2 1/2 hours long. Del’s film is 80 minutes in length and begins at timestamp 04:35. Dr. Tenpenny hosts the Q&A at timestamp 1:37:20.

There were many excellent questions posed to Sherri. Such topics included measles outbreaks, shingles shots and cancer.

Until the Lord moves in His miraculous ways, I continue to disperse business cards that contain the QR code and website address to the Inconvenient Study film. The cards include a quote from Mike Rowe, host of the show, “Dirty Jobs” who recently interviewed Del Bigtree:

“It’s the smoking gun you knew was out there”

“Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.”

Psalm 27:14