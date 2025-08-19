Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is the current Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

On early Saturday evening, 9 August 2025, I called Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s personal phone number, and to his credit, he answered the phone immediately. Knowing that I was intruding on his personal time off, I kept the call short to about 5 minutes. Part of the reason that I called was to double-check that I had the correct personal email address for Dr. Bhattacharya, which Jay confirmed that I do.

I also wanted to make sure that Dr. Bhattacharya was aware of a very significant event in the case of the “white fibrous clots.” Namely, that on 8 June 2025, I captured ON VIDEO 18 of 28 embalmers with raised hands acknowledging that they are indeed seeing the “white fibrous clots” at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention in Franklin, TN, and that they are STILL seeing these clots in a SHOCKING 17% of corpses! I also mentioned by name four state/province Funeral Director Association ‘Presidents’ and two currently practicing medical doctors who confirm these horrific clots are REAL and PREVALENT.

When I asked Dr. Bhattacharya on the phone how familiar he was with the “white fibrous clots,” Jay stated that he has discussed them previously with Dr. Ryan Cole. However, Jay did not say specifically what he and Dr. Cole discussed, nor did Jay say anything one way or another about whether he thinks the Covid vaccines are a possible/probable cause of the “white fibrous clots.”

I ended the short conversation by telling Dr. Bhattacharya that I would send him an email with the PROOF of the clots that we just discussed. Here is the email that I sent to him several hours after our phone call on Saturday night:

From: Thomas Haviland <thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net> To: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (personal email address) Cc: Tom Haviland ; Dr. Ryan Cole ; Dr. Peter A. McCullough ; Richard Hirschman ; Nicolas Hulscher ; Woody Wilson ; Taylor Moore ; Christopher J. Calvey ; Kevin Sweryd; Dr. Dan McDyer; Dr. Mohannad Bisharat Sent: Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 09:13:57 PM EDT Subject: WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS are STILL Present in 2025! Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (NIH Director), Thank you for taking my phone call earlier this evening. On 8 June 2025, I was Guest Speaker at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention in Franklin, TN just south of Nashville. During my hour presentation, I captured ON VIDEO (see below) 18 of 28 embalmers (64%) with raised hands saying that they ARE INDEED SEEING these horrific WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in the veins and arteries of their corpses! Attached are results of a paper survey that I administered in-person at that convention where these Tennessee embalmers said that they are STILL seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in a SHOCKING 17% of their corpses in 2025! They are also seeing the equally dangerous phenomenon of MICRO-CLOTTING (which they describe as "coffee grounds" or "dirty blood" draining off the corpse) in 17% of the dead in 2025! https://rumble.com/v6ukwjt-th-at-tnfd-06082025.html?start=210 This is a BIG DEAL because it is the first time that a US state Funeral Director Association has officially acknowledged that these WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS and the MIRO-CLOTTING phenomenon are indeed REAL and PREVALENT. But you don't have to take my word for it. Here are the names of four well-respected Funeral Director/Embalmer Association Presidents who have seen/are seeing these WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS which make it difficult to get the formaldehyde into the corpses: Mr. Woody Wilson (President, Ohio Embalmers Association) Mr. Taylor Moore (2024-2025 President, Tennessee Funeral Directors Association) Mr. Chris Calvey Jr. (2024-2025 President, Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association) Mr. Kevin Sweryd (President, Manitoba, Canada Funeral Service Association) I also have been contacted by TWO DOCTORS who know that these same WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS are occurring IN LIVING PESONS as well. In March 2024, I was contacted by Dr. Dan McDyer, an OB/GYN in Jacksonville, Fl who has seen "carnage" in his own practice due to the Covid vaccine. Dr. McDyer introduced me to Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, a Cardiologist/Endovascular Specialist (also in Jacksonville) who has been pulling these same "devious" clots (in his words) out of LIVING PEOPLE (see attached email thread). Dr. Bhattacharya, all six of the gentlemen mentioned above are "cc'ed" on this email in case you want to contact them directly. Also attached are the results of my 2022, 2023, and 2024 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" which show a STRONG LINK between the Covid vaccines and these unusual WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS. All 3 surveys were sent to the same 50 national/regional/state Funeral Director Associations as well as directly to over 1,700 funeral homes around the world in major cities. As you will see in the survey results, most embalmers never saw these WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS until the Year 2021 AFTER the rollout of the Covid vaccines. Respectfully Submitted, Tom Haviland Thomas F. Haviland US Air Force Major, Ret. Dayton, OH thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net Phone: (937)-XXX-XXXX

The next day, Sunday, 10 August 2205, Laura Kasner forwarded to me an encouraging email containing a same-day clip of an interview between Dr. Bhattacharya and Steve Bannon on Steve’s “War Room” podcast. During that interview, Dr. Bhattacharya made the following very bold and powerful statement: “As far as public health goes for vaccines, the mRNA platform is no longer viable.”

Source: https://x.com/Holden_Culotta/status/1954616451366892018?t=7RpqJuWZ_NUnbdzC75P0iA&s=19

Excited to hear this, and based on our phone conversation the previous evening, I sent another email to Dr. Bhattachaya on Sunday as follows:

From: Thomas Haviland <thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net> To: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (personal email address) Cc: Tom Haviland ; Dr. Ryan Cole ; Dr. Peter A. McCullough ; Nicolas Hulscher ; Richard Hirschman ; Laura Kasner ; Edward Dowd ; Dr. Pierre Kory ; Dr. Jordan Vaughn Sent: Sunday, August 10, 2025 at 10:05:59 PM EDT Subject: Thank You, Dr. Bhattacharya! Dr. Bhattacharya, Thank you so much, sir, for your very strong statements today (see below) on Steve Bannon's "War Room" against the Covid mRNA "vaccines" that the majority of Americans just don't trust anymore. I know that those of us addressed on this email are all hopeful that these dangerous mRNA products will be removed from the market entirely VERY SOON. But as you know, even after these products are removed from the market, there is still much work to be done. We must be able to ASSESS THE DAMAGE done by these injections, and PROVIDE SOLUTIONS in the form of compensation and treatments to those who are still suffering from the effects of these jabs, maybe for years to come. Thankfully, we already have great doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Jordan Vaughn, and Dr. Ryan Cole who are providing solutions to Covid vax-injured patients with treatments to help reduce their suffering. I and my assistant, Ms. Laura Kasner, promise to continue to help ASSESS THE DAMAGE by conducting our 4th annual "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey" at the end of this year, as well as surveys with doctors and the general public. We will continue to collect data on the PREVALENCE of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT and MICRO-CLOTTING issue, and provide this data to the FDA, CDC, and NIH so that the government can take the appropriate action. Please feel free to contact me anytime if you have any questions about this particular side effect of the Covid mRNA vaccines. Embalmer Richard Hirschman and I are in touch with a team of scientists that have performed multiple analyses on the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS including: ICP-MS, HPLC, Amino Acid test, Congo Red staining, Thioflavin-T staining, Raman Spectroscopy, and RT-QuIC testing. -Tom Haviland Thomas F. Haviland US Air Force Major, Ret. Dayton, OH thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net Phone: (937)-XXX-XXXX

By Monday, 11 August, I said to myself, “Things are great! It sounds like Jay, Bobby (RFK Jr.), and Marty (Makary) are going to pull the Covid jabs off the market within the next few days because the jabs are no longer ‘viable’.” But then my bubble burst when I saw the following quote made by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya in an article that Jay wrote for the Washington Post on 12 August:

"Still, I do not believe the mRNA vaccines caused either mass harm on the one hand or saved 14 million lives on the other. I am not here to litigate the past. I am here to chart a better path forward." ~ @NIHDirector_Jay

Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2025/08/12/nih-mrna-vaccines-jay-bhattacharya/

Like reporter Shannon Joy who alerted me to Dr. Bhattacharya’s quote, I was both horrified and disappointed that Jay seems to be ignoring the sheer extent of the harms caused by the Covid vaccines. This news was especially painful to me because I had just told Jay that the Tennessee embalmers were seeing the “white fibrous clots” in 17% of their corpses!

About 3 million Americans die every year. If you apply the 17% rate to those 3 million, then you get about 510,000 American corpses each year containing the “white fibrous clots!”

I don’t know about you, but I believe that half a million dead bodies showing up each year with these horrific “white fibrous clots” qualifies as “mass harm!”

Was Dr. Jay Bhattacharya listening to me?

