Clotastrophe

Clotastrophe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
7d

The trustworthiness of the Medical Profession is now on par with members of Congress. They sold their souls to the Devil and use their credentials to dupe their patients/constituents. I no longer trust any of them. Unfortunately my family and friends still worship them. It’s beyond infuriating!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Vesa Vanhatupa's avatar
Vesa Vanhatupa
7d

Healthcare workers refusing the jab is an encouraging sign. In the Youtube comment collections that I have compiled, it's also quite clear that many people in the healthcare sector are aware of the dangers of the shot. This makes it much harder for the cabal to create another pandemic.

If we want to get these mRNA poisons banned, everyone needs to get active. Writing to your representatives is one way to put pressure towards the decision makers. In the link below you can read my letter to the Finnish Parliament, which I sent to all 200 representatives and ministers, informing them about the embalmers clots. Feel free to copy my letter and send it to the representatives of your own country.

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/200-e-mails-sent-to-the-finnish-parliament

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Kasner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture