Most Docs Not Taking the Jabs Themselves, But They Don't Mind if You Do
A guest post by Tom Haviland
During our interview with reporter Maria Zeee a few days ago, UK Funeral Director John O'Looney made a statement that surprised even me.
John said that a full 83% of UK National Health Service (NHS) workers are now DECLINING to take the Covid vaccine!
Thinking that 83% number might be a little high, I decided to check for myself.
See the Excel spreadsheet downloaded from the official UK government website.
Go to the "Staff_Group_Covid" tab and look at the Covid vaccination uptake percentages in Column J (Doctors), Column M (Nurses), and Column S (Support Staff) on the last row of the spreadsheet.
You can see that JOHN O'LOONEY IS ESSENTIALLY RIGHT!
The Covid jab uptake for the NHS hospital Support Staff is only 16.9% (i.e., 83.1% are REJECTING the Covid jab!).
The Covid jab uptake rate for the NHS Nurses is only 18.6% (i.e., 81.4% are REJECTING the Covid jab!).
The Covid jab uptake rate for the NHS Doctors is only 29.8% (i.e., 70.2% are REJECTING the Covid jab!).
BOTTOM LINE
The doctors, nurses, and hospital support staff all KNOW themselves how dangerous the Covid jabs are, and how massively they screwed up by PUSHING these dangerous and ineffective jabs on the public. The fact that the VAST MAJORITY OF THEM won't take any more of these jabs themselves TELLS YOU ALL THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.
But they don't seem to mind if YOU take more jabs.
Instead of demanding that these rotten Covid jabs be taken off the market immediately, these hospital workers stay SILENT while Pfizer and Moderna continue to put more Covid "vaccines" and other mRNA jabs on the shelves at your local Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy.
And yet these doctors wonder why people have lost trust in the medical system.
We would be remiss if we didn’t include a recent photo sent by embalmer Richard Hirschman
“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
John 8:32
Thank you for reading Clotastrophe. Subscribe for free to receive new posts.
The trustworthiness of the Medical Profession is now on par with members of Congress. They sold their souls to the Devil and use their credentials to dupe their patients/constituents. I no longer trust any of them. Unfortunately my family and friends still worship them. It’s beyond infuriating!
Healthcare workers refusing the jab is an encouraging sign. In the Youtube comment collections that I have compiled, it's also quite clear that many people in the healthcare sector are aware of the dangers of the shot. This makes it much harder for the cabal to create another pandemic.
If we want to get these mRNA poisons banned, everyone needs to get active. Writing to your representatives is one way to put pressure towards the decision makers. In the link below you can read my letter to the Finnish Parliament, which I sent to all 200 representatives and ministers, informing them about the embalmers clots. Feel free to copy my letter and send it to the representatives of your own country.
https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/200-e-mails-sent-to-the-finnish-parliament