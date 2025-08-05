During our interview with reporter Maria Zeee a few days ago, UK Funeral Director John O'Looney made a statement that surprised even me.

John said that a full 83% of UK National Health Service (NHS) workers are now DECLINING to take the Covid vaccine!

Thinking that 83% number might be a little high, I decided to check for myself.

See the Excel spreadsheet downloaded from the official UK government website.

Go to the "Staff_Group_Covid" tab and look at the Covid vaccination uptake percentages in Column J (Doctors), Column M (Nurses), and Column S (Support Staff) on the last row of the spreadsheet.

You can see that JOHN O'LOONEY IS ESSENTIALLY RIGHT!

The Covid jab uptake for the NHS hospital Support Staff is only 16.9% (i.e., 83.1% are REJECTING the Covid jab!).

The Covid jab uptake rate for the NHS Nurses is only 18.6% (i.e., 81.4% are REJECTING the Covid jab!).

The Covid jab uptake rate for the NHS Doctors is only 29.8% (i.e., 70.2% are REJECTING the Covid jab!).

BOTTOM LINE

The doctors, nurses, and hospital support staff all KNOW themselves how dangerous the Covid jabs are, and how massively they screwed up by PUSHING these dangerous and ineffective jabs on the public. The fact that the VAST MAJORITY OF THEM won't take any more of these jabs themselves TELLS YOU ALL THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.

But they don't seem to mind if YOU take more jabs.

Instead of demanding that these rotten Covid jabs be taken off the market immediately, these hospital workers stay SILENT while Pfizer and Moderna continue to put more Covid "vaccines" and other mRNA jabs on the shelves at your local Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy.

And yet these doctors wonder why people have lost trust in the medical system.

