Cornelia Mrose, of that wonderful publication The Epoch Times, also runs her own separate Rumble podcast called "Flashlights."

In her latest episode, Cornelia interviews the world's most famous embalmer, Richard Hirschman concerning the "white fibrous clots" that Richard has been finding in a large percentage of his corpses since 2021.

He’s one of the very few embalmers worldwide who speaks publicly about what he’s been finding in corpses since 2021.

Recent photo - arterial and veinous clots removed from a deceased person

CHAPTERS:

00:00 Red Blood Clots And The New White Clots

02:09 This Is Not Normal

05:12 Finding Clots In Almost Everybody

06:04 In How Many Corpses Does Hirschman Find The New White Clots?

17:32 Concerns Over Vaccination And Blood Transfusions

24:21 Understanding The Role Of An Embalmer

32:14 Observations Of Increased Deaths And Clotting

45:39 Covid Vaccines and White Clot Formation

58:28 25 Year Old Dies Of White Clots

01:01:20 Liability And Accountability In Vaccination Mandates

01:01:25 Demographics Of Clotting Issues

01:02:29 Hirschman Pulled Blood Clots Out Of Children's Corpses

01:03:40 Blood Clots Form Ante-Mortem And Post-Mortem

01:04:25 Are The Clots Caused By Covid-19 Or The Vaccines?

01:04:41 Understanding Aberrant Phosphorylation

01:05:20 Creation Of Misfolded Proteins

01:08:40 White Clot HPLC Analyses

01:12:22 What Is Phosphorylation?

01:14:19 How The Body Is Taught To Produce Abnormal Clots

01:15:32 For How Long Will The Human Body Produce Spike Proteins?

01:18:55 Richard Hirschman Blows The Whistle

01:20:19 Documentary 'Died Suddenly'

01:23:31 The Suppression Of Vaccine Information

01:26:07 Embalming Vaccinated People Who Died Of Covid-19

01:27:33 Cath Lab Specialists Pulling Blood Clots Out Of Living People

01:32:58 The Consequences Of Speaking Out Publicly

01:39:46 Vaccine Concerns And Public Fear

01:41:04 The Role Of Vaccines And Viruses In Health Issues

01:43:20 How Bad Is My Batch?

01:45:11 White Blood Clot Found In Drain Tube

01:45:26 Personal Accounts Of Vaccine Injuries

01:50:51 How To Find Out If A Person Is At Risk Of Blood Clotting

01:54:03 Peter McCullough's Detox Protocol

01:56:08 Rising Cancer Rates And Their Implications

01:57:38 Strange Blood Cancers

02:01:13 Increase In Death Of Babies And Stillbirths

02:05:12 Decrease In Population

02:08:33 Immune System Not Able To Fight Back

02:11:52 The Future Of Vaccine Policies And Public Health

02:12:41 Hirschman Talks To Robert Kennedy

02:20:19 Death Toll Of The Covid Vaccines

02:22:45 Manufactured Viruses And Gain-Of-Function Research

02:25:23 The Virus Was Manufactured

02:26:09 China And Russia Did Not Use mRNA Vaccines Against Covid-19 - Why?

02:27:50 Military In Charge Of Covid Response

02:28:58 ORFs: Open Reading Frames

02:29:35 Covid-19: A Bioweapon

02:31:01 Malicious Intent

02:32:30 The Ethics Of Medical Decisions

02:34:50 Willingness To Do Evil In Order To Realize Ideological Goals

02:35:46 Censorship And Information Control

02:38:33 Thioflavin T Staining

02:39:32 The Future Of Public Health And Personal Responsibility

02:41:57 Politico's Fact Check On Richard

02:49:44 Censorship From X?

