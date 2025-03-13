Interview - Embalmer Richard Hirschman
Cornelia Mrose interviews Richard and a recent (graphic) pic
Cornelia Mrose, of that wonderful publication The Epoch Times, also runs her own separate Rumble podcast called "Flashlights."
In her latest episode, Cornelia interviews the world's most famous embalmer, Richard Hirschman concerning the "white fibrous clots" that Richard has been finding in a large percentage of his corpses since 2021.
He’s one of the very few embalmers worldwide who speaks publicly about what he’s been finding in corpses since 2021.
Recent photo - arterial and veinous clots removed from a deceased person
White Clots in the Dead & Living: Hirschman’s Insights from 4 Years of Post Covid-Vaccine Embalming
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Red Blood Clots And The New White Clots
02:09 This Is Not Normal
05:12 Finding Clots In Almost Everybody
06:04 In How Many Corpses Does Hirschman Find The New White Clots?
17:32 Concerns Over Vaccination And Blood Transfusions
24:21 Understanding The Role Of An Embalmer
32:14 Observations Of Increased Deaths And Clotting
45:39 Covid Vaccines and White Clot Formation
58:28 25 Year Old Dies Of White Clots
01:01:20 Liability And Accountability In Vaccination Mandates
01:01:25 Demographics Of Clotting Issues
01:02:29 Hirschman Pulled Blood Clots Out Of Children's Corpses
01:03:40 Blood Clots Form Ante-Mortem And Post-Mortem
01:04:25 Are The Clots Caused By Covid-19 Or The Vaccines?
01:04:41 Understanding Aberrant Phosphorylation
01:05:20 Creation Of Misfolded Proteins
01:08:40 White Clot HPLC Analyses
01:12:22 What Is Phosphorylation?
01:14:19 How The Body Is Taught To Produce Abnormal Clots
01:15:32 For How Long Will The Human Body Produce Spike Proteins?
01:18:55 Richard Hirschman Blows The Whistle
01:20:19 Documentary 'Died Suddenly'
01:23:31 The Suppression Of Vaccine Information
01:26:07 Embalming Vaccinated People Who Died Of Covid-19
01:27:33 Cath Lab Specialists Pulling Blood Clots Out Of Living People
01:32:58 The Consequences Of Speaking Out Publicly
01:39:46 Vaccine Concerns And Public Fear
01:41:04 The Role Of Vaccines And Viruses In Health Issues
01:43:20 How Bad Is My Batch?
01:45:11 White Blood Clot Found In Drain Tube
01:45:26 Personal Accounts Of Vaccine Injuries
01:50:51 How To Find Out If A Person Is At Risk Of Blood Clotting
01:54:03 Peter McCullough's Detox Protocol
01:56:08 Rising Cancer Rates And Their Implications
01:57:38 Strange Blood Cancers
02:01:13 Increase In Death Of Babies And Stillbirths
02:05:12 Decrease In Population
02:08:33 Immune System Not Able To Fight Back
02:11:52 The Future Of Vaccine Policies And Public Health
02:12:41 Hirschman Talks To Robert Kennedy
02:20:19 Death Toll Of The Covid Vaccines
02:22:45 Manufactured Viruses And Gain-Of-Function Research
02:25:23 The Virus Was Manufactured
02:26:09 China And Russia Did Not Use mRNA Vaccines Against Covid-19 - Why?
02:27:50 Military In Charge Of Covid Response
02:28:58 ORFs: Open Reading Frames
02:29:35 Covid-19: A Bioweapon
02:31:01 Malicious Intent
02:32:30 The Ethics Of Medical Decisions
02:34:50 Willingness To Do Evil In Order To Realize Ideological Goals
02:35:46 Censorship And Information Control
02:38:33 Thioflavin T Staining
02:39:32 The Future Of Public Health And Personal Responsibility
02:41:57 Politico's Fact Check On Richard
02:49:44 Censorship From X?
“And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
John 8:32
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Never stop showing those pictures. 🎯💥🎯