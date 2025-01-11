THE COMMENTS

At the end of all of our embalmer surveys, Tom Haviland and I give all of the embalmers taking the survey the opportunity if they wish to expound upon what they are seeing (or not seeing) in their particular embalming room. This year, 80 of the 301 embalmers took a few extra minutes to fill out this “Comments Section” of the survey.

You may read about the results of our last survey in my last post:

Here are 15 of those interesting comments made by embalmers, along with Tom Haviland’s commentary on each one.

NOTE: Neither the instructions to our survey, nor the survey questions themselves ever mention the words “Covid” or “Covid vaccine.” Rest assured that if any particular embalmer’s comment mentions either the virus or the vaccines, that thought is coming strictly from their head, not ours.

GEORGIA- Majority of the cases of decedents I’ve embalmed who present the large white fibrous clots were in the age range from late 50’s to early 70’s. Micro-clotting and grape jelly type clotting have been observed almost on every case who have hospitalized prior to death.

Haviland Commentary: I would have expected the majority of the ‘white fibrous clots’ to be present in persons in their late 70s to late 80s. It is somewhat concerning that this embalmer is seeing the largest proportion of these clots in persons in their 50s and 60s when the average age of death in the USA is around 80. Also, his last statement leads one to believe that ‘micro-clots’ and ‘grape jelly clots’ could be a contributing cause of these people winding up in the hospital and eventually dying.

KENTUCKY- I’ve been an embalmer since early 2000’s for an embalming service I have never seen anything like this before spring of 2021. I have experienced the white furious clots that have stretched out to 20”. It’s like battling a rubber band. My right hand and elbow has suffered from these clots. I’ve been saying for the last 3 years “this isn’t normal” I’ve recently spoken with a physician that has been hearing this in his field. We are in the same agreement in that we feel we know where this has come from.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer confirmed our previous survey results that most embalmers started seeing the ‘white fibrous clots’ in 2021 just AFTER the rollout of the Covid vaccines. He also referred to a physician that is “hearing” about these unusual clots being in living persons. Both I and Dr. Philip McMillan who runs his “Vejon Health” YouTube channel can attest to the fact that the ‘white fibrous clots’ are being found and treated in living persons. We have each found a separate “Cath Lab Whistleblower” who has been extracting these clots from living persons over the last 3 years using flexible catheters that either scrape, lasso, or suck the clots out.

CANADA- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (which I assume this survey is pertaining to) I have not noticed any clots, fibrous structures, or contents in the blood outside of the ordinary. It is also not our responsibility as embalmers to take note of these cases, record or share any information as it is confidential medical information that breaches the privacy clause we have with our client families. Videos and articles such as "Died Suddenly" are anti-vaccine, COVID denying propaganda that is based in no actual fact other than to spread right-wing beliefs and fearmongering the public.

Haviland Commentary: Obviously, this is a very opinionated comment from an embalmer who sees this as a Left-Right political issue, rather than an issue that concerns all of humanity regardless of one’s political affiliation. I also take great issue with his statement that it is not his responsibility to bring this dangerous phenomenon to the attention of the authorities. When an embalmer finds a gun shot wound or knife wound in a corpse, that embalmer has a legal obligation to notify the police. Similarly, when an embalmer finds a new phenomenon such as the ‘white fibrous clots’ that could pose a health risk to all of humanity, then that embalmer has a moral obligation to notify the authorities.

VIRGINIA- I’m finding a lot of the white rubbery clots and had been taking pictures of them but it's become the new normal.. I don't use a drain tube anymore because of all the clots. blood clots and the fibrous white ones. My angular forceps is my to go instrument to help remove them.

Haviland Commentary: I am thinking back to the comment made by the previous Canadian embalmer. So is he calling this embalmer from Virginia, and the other 249 embalmers in this year’s survey who said that they are seeing the ‘white fibrous clots,’ a bunch of “liars?” I hope not. I depend on all of the embalmers to whom I send the survey to answer the questions honestly. And I take and report every answer that I get whether it’s a “pro” or a “con.”

NEW YORK- I’ve seen the clots vary from case to case, since the covid shot came around, we have had many young* deaths i.e.: 50-60 year-olds with massive heart attacks and every one of them has had clots as discussed in this survey, seems many people just want to turn a blind eye to it all, it’s a shame. As someone who’s been around this for about 12 years, I have never seen anything like this.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer’s statement that he has seen these unusual clots in “every one of” his corpses age 50 to 60 who had massive heart attacks is shocking, and it points a direct finger at the clots as the cause of these heart attacks. He talks about all of this happening “since the Covid shot came around.” Are you starting to see what I’m seeing?

OHIO- The past few years I have seen a significantly larger percentage of clotting in almost all embalmings. These white fibrous clots are definitely unusual having never seen them before 2021. Although not seeing the white fibrous clots or micro clotting in a larger percentage of deceased, the number of grape jelly clots has significantly increased from years past in all decedents.

Haviland Commentary: I live in Ohio, and in early December 2024 I attended a funeral service for my cousin’s 24 year-old daughter who died of a brain aneurysm. The odds of someone in her 20-30 age group dying of an aneurysm are normally about 1 in 100,000. But something tells me that things are NOT normal these days. We know that the spike protein (from either the virus or the jab) can cause a weakening of the blood vessel walls (i.e., “vasculitis’) in addition to these horrific clots. My heart goes out to my cousin, Johnny, for the loss of his beautiful daughter.

IDAHO- Sometimes I am given the information about if someone has had a certain vaccine. Sometimes I am aware they have had 5-6 doses of it. These are the people we are seeing with the abnormal clots or significant amount of clots.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer is not mincing his words. He is seeing a direct connection between these abnormal clots and the Covid vaccines. Embalmers who are also Funeral Directors often get a chance to ask the family of the deceased if their loved one had taken the Covid vaccine. In fact, sometimes the family of the deceased volunteers this information to the Funeral Director and embalmer, and they ask the embalmer to look for any unusual clotting in the deceased, especially if their loved one “died suddenly.”

FLORIDA- I have seen both types of blood clots, and definitely seeing the white fibrous clots in larger numbers as time goes. These clots range anywhere from 3 to 6 inches in length with lesser outliers in both directions. Although I do see the grape jelly and coffee they present themselves in a much smaller number. I’ve been performing approximately a 100 to 150 embalmings per year for the past 4 years. I presently work with 5 other embalming funeral directors who have had much the same experience.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer’s very last statement is an indication once again that embalmers and funeral directors are talking PRIVATELY amongst themselves about both the ‘white fibrous clots’ and ‘micro-clotting’ that they are seeing since 2021, but that they are still afraid to come out PUBLICLY with this information. Only a few brave embalmers and funeral directors like Richard Hirschman and John O’Looney have spoken about these clots publicly. We need more brave men like them to come forward and speak out.

ARIZONA- Can’t believe we’re still talking about this it’s a total scam and conspiracy theory Blood clots are caused by refrigeration when bodies are moved in and out repeating or refrigerated for a long duration before embalming.

Haviland Commentary: Another “naysayer” comment, and it’s a common one. But it’s incorrect for two good reasons. First, many of the embalmers are picking up fresh bodies that have not been refrigerated yet, and they are finding them riddled with the ‘white fibrous clots.’ The embalmers tell me that there is no way that these clots could have formed in just the hour or two since the person passed away. Secondly, as I mentioned earlier, these white fibrous clots are being found and extracted from living persons! Therefore, it is NOT a refrigeration issue.

FLORIDA- With many embalmings that I have seen these clots in, I have had to inject in multiple points. Both with case’s refrigerated and prep done within a couple of hours after death.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer contradicts the Arizona embalmer’s comments above. This Florida embalmer is seeing the ‘white fibrous clots’ in corpses with “prep done within a couple of hours after death.”

FLORIDA- Seems like traditional "chicken fat clots" are less frequent being replaced with Jelly, Fibrous, Micro-clotting.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer debunks another claim often made by the “naysayers” which claim that the ‘white fibrous clots’ are actually just ‘chicken fat clots’ which embalmers have always seen in corpses. This Florida embalmer makes it clear that the ‘white fibrous clots’ and ‘chicken fat clots’ are two separate things. ‘Chicken fat clots’ are small, yellowish in color, and very easy to tear. In contrast, the ‘white fibrous clots’ are large, whitish in color, very tough and rubbery, and hard to break. In the instructions to our surveys, I call out this distinction to make sure that the embalmers know that I am asking for information concerning the ‘white fibrous clots,’ not ‘chicken fat clots.’

IOWA- Very thick and large, I have had some the whole diameter of the arteries and longer than a foot long.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer is calling out something that a lot of the embalmers and others like Dr. John Campbell have noticed. Many of the ‘white fibrous clots’ appear to be ‘casts’ of a particular portion of the vascular system. That is, these clots take the shape of the main blood vessel, and all of the tributaries running off the main blood vessel in that area of the body.

LOUISIANA- Some of these fibrous blots come out as a whole, if done carefully, that mimic the arterial system. These clots are clearly the cause of demise of these decedents, but were legally labeled as heart issues, which are not typically autopsied to fully determine actual cause of death.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer also mentions the clots as ‘casts’ of the vascular system. However, this embalmer also brings up the important point that he suspects that many deaths caused by these ‘white fibrous clots’ are being “mis-labeled” as deaths due to other causes. And because not enough autopsies have been done over the past 4 years, it is quite possible that these ‘white fibrous clots’ are being severely under-counted as the cause of death.

NORTH DAKOTA- I have had SEVERAL cases in 2020-2023 of the white fibrous clots and most had COVID listed as a factor on their death certificates. However, in each case the family did not know if the decedent was vaccinated.

Haviland Commentary: This embalmer makes a similar comment to the one above by the Louisiana embalmer. This North Dakota embalmer notes that “Covid” is being listed as the cause of death on many Death Certificates, with no mention of the Covid vaccines. Unfortunately, there was a financial incentive for all parties involved to list the cause of death as “Covid.” Hospitals got tremendous sums of money if the death was listed as “Covid.” The families of the deceased received around $10,000 to go towards the funeral of their loved one if the death was listed as “Covid.” And, of course, funeral homes were happy because they knew that these families had the money to pay for the funeral if the cause of death was listed as “Covid” on the Death Certificate.

FLORIDA- Unusual clots has changed since COVID vaccine I only took 2 vaccine Pfizer refuse to take booster nor vaccine again.

Haviland Commentary: Many of the embalmers responding to all 3 of our annual surveys have expressed regret in taking the Covid vaccines themselves, or they are worried about loved ones and friends who have taken the Covid vaccines, based on the horrific clots that these embalmers have seen in their embalming rooms over the last 4 years. There seems to be no doubt in their mind as to what has caused these deadly clotting phenomena.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

It’s important that embalmers tell us what they are seeing (or not seeing) in their embalming rooms. Other than vascular surgeons, cardiologists, and endovascular specialists, the embalmers are the only ones that can tell us what’s going on in the veins and arteries of the population as a whole and let us know if they see a sudden unusual change in the blood. As Dr. John Campbell likes to say, “Embalmers are our last line of defense” for catching any anomalies that may pose a threat to mankind.

Let’s hope that more embalmers come forward.

And let’s hope that more people listen to what the embalmers have to say.

“Be strong and of good courage , do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.”

Deuteronomy 31:6