A guest post by Tom Haviland

At the end of all of our surveys, Laura and I provide an optional “comments box” to allow embalmers the opportunity to let us know what they are seeing (or not seeing) in their particular embalming rooms. And, as usual, nowhere in our survey questions or instructions do we ever mention the words “Covid” or “Covid vaccine” in order to keep the survey unbiased and not “lead the witness.”

However, despite the fact that we never mention the Covid vaccines in our survey questions, many of the embalmers wind up talking about the vaccines in their comments. Many implicate the Covid vaccines as the cause of these horrific “white fibrous clots” that they never saw before 2021. Other embalmers staunchly defend the vaccines, either claiming that this type of clot has always existed, or claiming that they have NEVER seen these large, tough, rubbery “white fibrous clots” as described, removed, and photographed by embalmers like Richard Hirschman.

Here is a selection from the 18 “Embalmers’ Comments” received in this year’s survey, along with my thoughts about each one.

MICHIGAN- Saw a heavy increase in the clots in 2021-2023. Since 2023, I have seen gradually less.

My thoughts: I am hopeful that as we get further and further away from 2021 when most of humanity took their Covid jabs, that we will start to see the percentage of corpses with the “white fibrous clots” and “micro-clotting” go down. That has been the case for some embalmers, but others like embalmer Richard Hirschman and UK funeral director John O’Looney report to me that they are STILL seeing the “white fibrous clots” in 35% to 40% of their corpses at the end of 2025. Plus, Laura’s and my 2024 survey actually showed a slight increase in the percentage of corpses with the “white fibrous clots” to 27% when compared to the 20% reported in the previous 2023 survey.

This could be an indication that it doesn’t matter when a person received their last Covid injection. If the mRNA from the vaccine is “permanently” producing the damaging spike protein that’s causing these clots, then we may continue to see these unusual clots in a significant percentage of the population for years to come. To me, the verdict is still out.

MICHIGAN- Today was the first day in months that I did an actual one-point embalming. A “one-point” embalming used to be common until..💉 We haven’t noticed an increase in infant deaths where I work, but I know the crematorium in our area has seen an increase. Thank you for doing this.

My thoughts: Many embalmers have been frustrated over the last four and a half years at the increased time and difficulty that it takes to do an embalming when the embalmer comes across a body that is riddled with the “white fibrous clots.” As this comment mentions, instead of just using one injection site point (typically in the carotid artery/jugular vein in the neck) to push the formaldehyde in and drain the blood out of the entire body, the embalmers now have to use multiple injection site points in the arms, legs, and pelvis, stopping along the way to remove the clots.

Many of the embalmers state that it has lengthened the time that it takes to do an embalming from 1.5 hours to now about 2.5 hours for a body riddled with these clots. Mr. Chris Calvey Jr., who was the 2024-2025 President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, sent me an email in November 2024 saying, “Nearly every person that I embalm is not getting good distribution to one, or both of the hands below the elbow. Something I have not seen in the past.”

Mr. Chris Calvey PFDA Email Nov 2024 629KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In October 2025, Chris Calvey Jr. sent me another email with a photo of a “white fibrous clot” that he had just removed from a corpse saying, “Seems that when the body does not hit the cooler, the clots are worse. …The ones that concern me the most are the ones like that next to my finger. They are bigger than the artery!”

Photo courtesy of Chris Calvey, Jr.

Chris Calvey Jr Email Oct 2025 323KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

MICHIGAN- I embalm 300+ per year. I have seen more deceased coming into the funeral homes fully dressed, CPR that has been preformed more then the previous 25 years of my career. People dropping over like never before.

My thoughts: As this embalmer states, many embalmers have noticed that more people are dying at home without ever going to the hospital. This is an indication that since 2021, more people are “dying suddenly” and unexpectedly. UK funeral director John O’Looney has stated that this is definitely his observation.

This fits my theory that the “white fibrous clots” can be silently forming, growing inside a person’s veins and arteries for months or even years before they become noticeable to the person. As long as blood is able to still flow around the clot, the person may feel just fine (i.e., asymptomatic). However, when the white fibrous clot eventually completely blocks a critical vein or artery, that’s when the person experiences a stroke or heart attack.

The ”white fibrous clots” have been found in 20% to 30% of corpses over the last four and a half years. The next question that you should be thinking is, “I wonder how many living people are walking around right now with these deadly white fibrous clots silently forming inside them?” I’m not saying that it’s 20 to 30 percent, but even if it’s only 5% of the population, that equates to about 15 million Americans! Yikes!

ALABAMA- Unfortunately it seems like this issue has become the new normal and those I know are not talking about this as much as before. I have embalmed 4 bodies in the last 24 hours and all had clots but 2 had the white fibrous clots, one was about 12 inches long that I removed from the artery prior to embalming. I have been embalming well over 20 years and I didn’t see white fibrous looking clots prior to 2021.

My thoughts: Just like Laura and I fear, this embalmer is lamenting that these white fibrous clots may become “the new normal.” The vast majority of embalmers, funeral directors, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, endovascular specialists, nurses, and coroners/medical examiners have FAILED TO SPEAK OUT at any point during the last four and a half years since these horrific clots exploded onto the scene. So now they remain silent in their shame while people all around the world continue to “die suddenly,” go blind, or suffer from early dementia caused by these clots.

LOUISIANA- It’s not a problem. Just politics as usual.

My thoughts: Laura and I have always thought that it is odd that the existence of these white fibrous clots turned into a “political football.” Either these clots exist or they don’t. Either they are prevalent or they are not. These are the simple questions that Laura and I addressed over the last 4 years in our surveys. And the results, we believe, speak for themselves. The evidence is now overwhelming; these “white fibrous clots” DO EXIST and they are QUITE PREVALENT!

By the way, the clots don’t care if you are a Democrat or Republican. They don’t care if you are young or old. They don’t care if you believe in them or not. These white fibrous clots are an “equal opportunity” killer.

CANADA- Regarding the white fibrous clots, my observation is that they never seemed to exist prior to the covid vaccine. I find these white fibrous clots do not break down like clots before the vaccines, such as grape jelly clots.

My thoughts: This comment has been the main consensus from the embalmers who have taken our surveys over the last 4 years. Some “naysayers” claim that these “white fibrous clots” have always existed. Yet, experienced medical teaching professionals like famous YouTuber Dr. John Campbell cannot find photos or descriptions of these “white fibrous clots” anywhere in his half a dozen pathology books that were written prior to 2020. He is easily able to find photos and descriptions of traditional “grape jelly clots” and smaller, easier to tear “chicken fat clots” in these books.

The only historical mention of “White Clot Syndrome” prior to 2020 took place in the late 1980s/early 1990s when it was discovered that some patients taking the anticoagulant Heparin with the element sulfur in too high an amount caused similar white clots to form in their blood vessels. The problem was simply solved by reducing the amount of sulfur in the Heparin. By the way, the doctors at that time did not try to “defend” Heparin like today’s doctors try to defend the Covid vaccines. They simply looked at the facts and then made the necessary corrections to the drug that was causing the problem.

CANADA - I think this survey is stupid. There have always been clots and should be thought of in relation to bad lifestyle habits. Not due to the use of vaccines. No one wants another Pandemic. Its obvious that vaccines prevent that.

My thoughts: While it’s true that “there have always been clots,” it is NOT TRUE that there have always been these large and rubbery “white fibrous clots,” and in such a high percentage of corpses. No one is arguing the existence of traditional “grape jelly clots” or “chicken fat clots” which embalmers have been seeing in corpses forever.

Plus, how can this embalmer make a definitive statement that these clots are NOT due to the Covid vaccines? Has he been working over the last two years with a team of scientists who are performing a whole battery of tests and analysis on the clots like Laura and I have? And I don’t know about you, but it is NOT “obvious” to me that vaccines will prevent another pandemic. The Covid vaccines sure didn’t prevent this last one!

Furthermore, is this Canadian embalmer calling all of the embalmers who say that are indeed seeing this new type of white fibrous clot “a bunch of liars?” If he is, then here is a partial list of some of the embalmers and doctors that he is calling a liar:

a. Mr. Woody Wilson (President, Ohio Embalmers Association)

b. Mr. Chris Calvey Jr. (2024-2025 President, Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association)

c. Mr. Taylor Moore (2024-2025 President, Tennessee Funeral Directors Association)

d. Mr. Kevin Sweryd (President, Manitoba Funeral Service Association – Canada)

e. Mr. Dana Goodell (Board Member, Iowa Funeral Directors Association)

f. Dr. Dan McDyer (OB/GYN, Jacksonville, FL)

g. Dr. Mohannad Bisharat (Cardiologist/Endovascular Specialist, Jacksonville, FL)

I don’t know about you, but I’ll tend to take the word of 4 well-respected Association Presidents, an Association Board Member, and two well-respected doctors, over that of this anonymous Canadian embalmer. However, I do strongly agree with this Canadian embalmer on one thing: “No one wants another Pandemic!”

ENGLAND - I’ve been finding most of the clots in deceased that have died from cancers & strokes now. Lots of cancers coming through now in younger people (30-50’s) age range A lot of infant deaths here in the UK now go directly to the crematoriums, Bypassing funeral directors altogether. It’s only by conversing with the coroners/crematorium/burial staff that you get to see that infant mortality is still way above average, Especially for miscarriages.

My thoughts: Once again, this embalmer’s comments ring true to Laura and me, based on other survey responses and conversations with other embalmers. Richard Hirschman, for example, has noted that many of his deceased who died from cancer are younger and still have a full head of hair, indicating that they may have died of a “turbo cancer” before they ever received any chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

The increase that some embalmers are seeing in “infant deaths” is also quite sad. It’s hard to tell the exact extent of the increase because hospitals are reluctant to share data on miscarriages and stillbirths. I can just tell you that more than several embalmers, doctors, and delivery nurses have stated that infant deaths are “way up” since 2021. Here is an interview that you may want to check out (the conversation gets very interesting at the 1:04:10 mark):

ENGLAND - After finding the greatest amount of clots that I have discovered to date from one deceased, The Deceased son was approached & asked if his father had been vaccinated for Covid. He stated that he hadn’t & was reluctant to take such things, He was however undergoing an experimental mRNA therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease. Anecdotal evidence perhaps, But but may be early indications of things to come?

My thoughts: It’s fitting that we end this article on this particular comment. Like Laura and I, this embalmer is concerned that FUTURE mRNA drugs using the same lipid nanoparticle delivery system may ALSO produce these horrific “white fibrous clots” as a side effect.

This is why it is so devastating that our government regulatory agencies (HHS, NIH, FDA, and CDC) have failed to address these “white fibrous clots” still being seen in about 20% of corpses and “micro-clotting” still being seen in about 20% of corpses. There appears to be no end in sight for the continued use of these dangerous mRNA “vaccines.”

The question is: “How many people will roll up their sleeve the next time that they are asked (or mandated) to take one of these mRNA injections?”

“Do not be afraid; keep on speaking, do not be silent.”

Acts 18:9