Clotastrophe

Clotastrophe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1dEdited

Thanks for sharing this. Very weird, and I would say telling, about the surgeon throwing away the clot without looking at it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Laura Kasner and others
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1dEdited

Thanks Laura Kasner for bringing this to your stack readers . I will never forget when I brought an abrupted placenta to the pathologist ( who had 3 masks on ) 2022. He asked “ if mom and baby were ok” and I said yes .( I had 3 abruptions in a 24 hour call shift as a laborist ). He said “I don’t care then because there so many abruptions lately . “ I told him it’s the Covid vaccine! He didn’t care , he said “ it’s not for us to decide “. Laura , many think we are all conspiracy theorists. Some doctors spoke out, many said nothing. Was it ignorance or fear, I’m not sure. I asked many of my colleagues and nobody wanted to speak openly or have a discussion about the jabs . Amazing how many trust the government narrative. The woman took 4 jabs because she trusted the government narrative that they are here to protect us . Yes , I have many patients with Lichen sclerosus at the present time , not one has connected the dots . Those jabs must be deemed unsafe and taken off the market for people to wake up . This was all about control, money and depopulation. We are battling a spiritual war . God help us . Thanks again .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Laura Kasner and others
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Kasner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture