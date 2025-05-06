Another Interview by Cornelia Mrose
Her interview of Melanie Llewellyn who developed auto-Immune disease, turbo cancer and fibrous clots after four Covid shots
I wrote about Cornelia Mrose in March of this year. She is the host of a podcast called “Flashlights” (Rumble) and also on YouTube:
Cornelia recently interviewed Melanie Llewellyn.
From Cornelia’s post on Rumble and YouTube:
“I got sick immediately in 2021. I was in the very first batch for first responders. I took the Moderna vaccine January 7th, 2021, and I immediately got sick… My first shot is from the most toxic batch of all the VAERS universe according to Albert from VAERSAware.com. So my first batch is famous. It's 032H20A.”
Melanie received four mRNA Moderna shots between January 2021 and May 2022. She developed the auto-immune disease lichen sclerosus right after her first shot.
One year after her fourth Moderna shot, in the spring of 2023, she was diagnosed with a fast growing invasive ductal carcinoma and metastatic cancer in her lymph nodes: “So within 28 days from when I got my breast cancer mammogram results, 28 days later in surgery, my breast cancer had doubled.”
She had surgery to dissect nine lymph nodes in the spring of 2023. Soon after she found a white fibrous clot growing in the drainage tube that had been attached to her lymph nodes: “All of a sudden the clot expanded and they started jumping around inside the tube. They were like an elastic band.”
Embalmers worldwide have been finding such white fibrous clots in corpses since the summer of 2021. According to surveys run by Thomas Haviland, such clots were still found in about 30% of all corpses embalmed in 2024. Some embalmers report even higher numbers.
When her surgeon eventually removed the drainage tube, “he just turned to the garbage, reached over and threw the clot in. He didn't look at it. He didn't send any of it to pathology. He wouldn't even let me look at it. He didn't even talk about it. He didn't try to look and see if the clot was still coming out from under my side. He sent me on my way and he left the room.”
Melanie: “It wasn't a vaccine, it was an experimental gene therapy and now my immune system is scrambled and there is nothing anybody can do… It's a lot of people that have played a part in making it happen. It's almost as if it had been planned for a long time. And I think right now the only recourse also that is out there is they're suing the manufacturers for false advertising because they're saying that there are a lot of claims that weren't true.”
CHAPTERS
00:00 Melanie Discovers A White Fibrous Structure or Clot In Her Surgery Drainage Tube
03:43 Melanie Had Seen A Clot Like Hers Before - In the 'Died Suddenly' Movie
06:51 Melanie's Turbo Cancer
07:57 "Melanie, you're my first turbo cancer patient."
08:44 Melanie Got Sick Immediately After Her First Moderna Shot on January 7, 2025
10:52 Pictures Of The Clot in Her Drain Tube
15:43 How The Doctors In The Emergency Room Reacted When They Saw the White Clot
20:54 Surgeon Throws The Clot Away Without Looking At It
29:43 Four mRNA Moderna Covid Shots In 16 Months
33:00 Diagnosed with Lichen Sclerosis & Lipschutz Ulcer
41:49 Uncovering Vaccine Connections
43:07 Melanie Telling The Doctors What Is Going On
45:05 The First Two mRNA Shots Melanie Received Came From The Most Toxic Moderna Batch
45:42 Albert From VAERSAware
48:43 Deficient Reporting Systems: VAERS and V-Safe Reporting
53:49 Doctor Refuses To Make A VAERS Report
59:10 The PREP act: No Liability for Vaccine Manufacturers, Distributors, Doctors, Nurses
01:01:25 CICP: Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program
01:04:04 The CICP Program Is a Farce
01:06:09 No Justice For The Victims Of Covid mRNA Shots
01:07:59 How The Doctors Failed Melanie
01:09:24 Only Twelve Months To File a CICP Claim
01:14:32 CICP Administrators Are Waiting For People To Run Out Of Time And To Die
01:17:47 The Vaccine Was The Countermeasure
01:19:36 Her CICP Claim Has Been Under 'Medical Review' Since April 2024
01:22:26 Her Social Security Disability Claim Was Denied Twice
01:29:50 The PREP Act Is Still In Place Until 2029: The Same Could Happen Again
01:31:25 Melanie Is Still Producing Spike Protein
01:33:01 Test Troponin And D Dimer For Micro Clotting
01:33:48 Melanie And The ‘Front Row Joes’
01:35:27 How Trump Failed The American People During Covid
01:37:51 Not A Peep from Trump Or RFK
01:39:46 Trump Was Not In Control
01:41:31 Will Nobody Ever Be Held Responsible For Covid Crimes?
01:44:35 Repeal The PREP Act
Please support Cornelia Mrose by subscribing to her Rumble and/or YouTube channels.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
Joshua 1:9
Thank you for reading Clotastrophe. Subscribe to receive new posts.
Thanks for sharing this. Very weird, and I would say telling, about the surgeon throwing away the clot without looking at it.
Thanks Laura Kasner for bringing this to your stack readers . I will never forget when I brought an abrupted placenta to the pathologist ( who had 3 masks on ) 2022. He asked “ if mom and baby were ok” and I said yes .( I had 3 abruptions in a 24 hour call shift as a laborist ). He said “I don’t care then because there so many abruptions lately . “ I told him it’s the Covid vaccine! He didn’t care , he said “ it’s not for us to decide “. Laura , many think we are all conspiracy theorists. Some doctors spoke out, many said nothing. Was it ignorance or fear, I’m not sure. I asked many of my colleagues and nobody wanted to speak openly or have a discussion about the jabs . Amazing how many trust the government narrative. The woman took 4 jabs because she trusted the government narrative that they are here to protect us . Yes , I have many patients with Lichen sclerosus at the present time , not one has connected the dots . Those jabs must be deemed unsafe and taken off the market for people to wake up . This was all about control, money and depopulation. We are battling a spiritual war . God help us . Thanks again .