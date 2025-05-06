I wrote about Cornelia Mrose in March of this year. She is the host of a podcast called “Flashlights” (Rumble) and also on YouTube:

Cornelia recently interviewed Melanie Llewellyn.

From Cornelia’s post on Rumble and YouTube :

“I got sick immediately in 2021. I was in the very first batch for first responders. I took the Moderna vaccine January 7th, 2021, and I immediately got sick… My first shot is from the most toxic batch of all the VAERS universe according to Albert from VAERSAware.com. So my first batch is famous. It's 032H20A.”

Melanie received four mRNA Moderna shots between January 2021 and May 2022. She developed the auto-immune disease lichen sclerosus right after her first shot.

One year after her fourth Moderna shot, in the spring of 2023, she was diagnosed with a fast growing invasive ductal carcinoma and metastatic cancer in her lymph nodes: “So within 28 days from when I got my breast cancer mammogram results, 28 days later in surgery, my breast cancer had doubled.”

She had surgery to dissect nine lymph nodes in the spring of 2023. Soon after she found a white fibrous clot growing in the drainage tube that had been attached to her lymph nodes: “All of a sudden the clot expanded and they started jumping around inside the tube. They were like an elastic band.”

Embalmers worldwide have been finding such white fibrous clots in corpses since the summer of 2021. According to surveys run by Thomas Haviland, such clots were still found in about 30% of all corpses embalmed in 2024. Some embalmers report even higher numbers.

When her surgeon eventually removed the drainage tube, “he just turned to the garbage, reached over and threw the clot in. He didn't look at it. He didn't send any of it to pathology. He wouldn't even let me look at it. He didn't even talk about it. He didn't try to look and see if the clot was still coming out from under my side. He sent me on my way and he left the room.”

Melanie: “It wasn't a vaccine, it was an experimental gene therapy and now my immune system is scrambled and there is nothing anybody can do… It's a lot of people that have played a part in making it happen. It's almost as if it had been planned for a long time. And I think right now the only recourse also that is out there is they're suing the manufacturers for false advertising because they're saying that there are a lot of claims that weren't true.”

