Could the “Unintended Consequences” cause these?

According to AI (artificial intelligence), the answer is yes.

The following was penned by Tom Haviland:

Unless you believe in nefarious intent, one can think of the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines as "unintended consequences" that were unforeseen by the Big Pharma scientists who developed these products.

The Internet gives a typical definition of "the law of unintended consequences" as follows:

The law of unintended consequences is the idea that actions, especially those by the government, can have unexpected results. These results can be beneficial, harmful, or neutral, and they may not be immediately obvious. The law of unintended consequences is a fundamental concept in economics. Social scientists and economists have long recognized its power, but politicians and the public have largely ignored it.

Several aspects of the above definition apply quite well to the case of the Covid-19 vaccines. First is the idea that the jabs were pushed on the public by unknowing government and media persons who could not possibly have understood the potential dangers of this new mRNA technology. Second is the idea that in a complex system like the human body, unintended consequences of a harmful nature have a much higher probability when compared to consequences of a helpful or benign nature. The third idea is that humans like to gamble. Thus, it becomes easier to ignore the signs of risk because the work MUST result in a successful product every time.

In the document linked below, a human asks a powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) system a series of questions concerning the possible "unintended consequences" of taking Remdesivir and the Covid-19 vaccines into a human body.

As you read through each of the AI's responses, we'll let you, the reader, decide whether or not the Big Pharma scientists developing and using these type of products "should have known better" before unleashing them onto the world and getting them into the arms of 5.5 billion people.

“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”

Genesis 50:20 NIV