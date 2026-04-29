Clotastrophe

Clotastrophe

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
2d

Thank you, Laura and thank you, Tom. Dr. Burkhardt was a hero.

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
2dEdited

It feels as though the people who spun the covid lies are being rounded up: Ralph Baric who has been defunded and placed on leave from UNC, David Morens indicted, and now the truth about VAERS. Tom and Laura and Sen. Johnson are "da bomb," among the countless others who have stepped forward and have been fighting for us for years now.

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