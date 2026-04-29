Before we get to Tom’s guest post, a quick note about an important event happening today

Senator Ron Johnson is hosting a hearing in DC today beginning at 2:30pm Eastern time:

Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations

Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals

This hearing will stream live on the Senate.gov website and Senator Johnson will be streaming it live from his X page:

More from Senator Johnson:

Today, I released a report showing that Biden health officials knew that safety signals for COVID-19 injection injuries were being hidden by their VAERS analytic algorithm.



They were shown an updated algorithm that signaled serious adverse events, but they refused to use it. Their cover-up jeopardized the health of millions of Americans.



Read my interim report and see the records here:

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) also will be streaming it live here.

A guest post by Tom Haviland: A Tribute to the Late Professor Arne Burkhardt

One of the earliest pioneers investigating the damage being done to the human body by the now infamous “spike protein” from both the Covid virus and the Covid vaccines was the late Professor Arne Burkhardt in Germany. Arne was a very distinguished pathologist who, to his great credit, postponed his retirement in 2021 when he started to see the carnage brought forth by the Covid vaccines. Below is Professor Burkhardt’s impressive resume:

Arne Burkhardt (German Pathologist, Researcher) Doctor of Medicine, Munich University, 1971 Scientific Assistant, Heidelberg University, 1970-1973 Scientific Assistant, Hamburg University, 1973-1980 Senior Pathologist, Bern University, 1980-1991 Head of Institute of Pathology, Reutlingen, Germany, 1991-2023

In their book titled, “Vaccinated – Dead: Histopathological Findings Following COVID-19 Vaccination (Memorial Publication for Prof. Arne Burkhardt),” authors Ute Kruger and Walter Lang write the following:

“In March 2021, lawyer Elmar Becker and pathologist Prof. Arne Burkhardt decided to investigate deaths following COVID-19 vaccinations to find out whether there was a causal link. In July 2021, pathologist Walter Lang joined the team, and the two pathologists subsequently carried out histological examinations at the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen that were unique in the world. They were supported by pathologists from major clinics and universities in Europe.”

A “histological examination” is a microscopic study of tissue samples, usually obtained through a biopsy, to identify cellular abnormalities, diseases, and tissue structures. And what Professor Burkhardt and his colleagues discovered during their histological examinations from 2021-2023 was absolutely amazing and frightening!

Using a special staining technique that can differentiate between “spike protein” from the Covid virus (with nucleocapsid present) and spike protein from the Covid vaccines (no nucleocapsid present), Arne and his team were able to capture photos from microscope slides of Covid vaccine-generated spike protein in the vascular system and major organs of dozens of Covid-vaccinated persons. Spike protein from the Covid vaccines was winding up literally everywhere including:

Heart

Spleen

Liver

Brain

Lungs

Thyroid Gland

Adrenal Gland

Kidney

Urinary Bladder

Testicles

Prostate

Pancreas

Peripheral Nerves

Skeletal Muscles

Arne’s team proved, through VISUAL MICROSCOPIC EVIDENCE, that Fauci and Birx lied to us when they said that the Covid jabs would stay in your deltoid muscle in your upper arm and NOT go all over the body.

Better than me trying to describe the significance of Professor Arne Burkhardt’s work, you can watch Professor Burkhardt tell you in his own words by watching these two videos. The first is a lecture that he gave to a large group of concerned scientists in January 2023. The second is an interview that Arne did with reporter Taylor Hudak shortly before his death in May 2023.

1. https://rumble.com/v2a1q76-prof-arne-burkhardt-adverse-events-and-deaths-following-covid-19-vaccinatio.html

2. https://rumble.com/v6t79on-pathologist-prof-arne-burkhardt-final-interview-before-his-untimely-death.html

My friend, Martin, bravely submitted the below document written by Professor Burkhardt to our local Coroner for Greene County, Ohio, as guidance to use when looking for possible Covid vaccine contribution to a person’s death during autopsies. You may want to submit this document to your County Coroner too.

Burkhardt 63KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thanks, Martin, for your efforts and your inspiration for me to write this article honoring the amazing work of the late Professor Arne Burkhardt, a true scientist!

And to not disappoint our subscribers and followers who like to see photos, this one was sent to me by embalmer Richard Hirschman yesterday. Note: Richard has done four embalmings in the last two days. All four of the decedents had the white fibrous clots. So share that little nugget with the scoffers who say this phenomenon is rare.

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

John 8:32