On Saturday, May 10th, Richard Hirschman texted me this link to his post on X seconds after posting it.

He asked me to open it as soon as possible, which ended up being 8 minutes after he texted it to me.

I don’t have an X account and was (and still am) unable to view Richard’s post. Here is what I see when I click on the link:

For my readers that don’t have an X account either, here is what his post said:

The video he is referring to (for those that are squeamish, this video is VERY graphic):

The removed clots

X immediately placed a warning on Richard’s post:

The article, “Cadaver "Calamari" Amyloidogenic Fibrin Aggregates” by Dr. Kevin McCairn that Richard is referring to is here:

After an entire week, this post has less than 27,000 views.

My very first Substack post mentioned another video (59 seconds) that Richard posted on X back in February of 2024. Note: This video is very graphic as well:

This video received over 20 MILLION views in less than 48 hours before it was shadow banned. I was no longer able to view this post which now, after more than 15 months, has 20.9 million views, essentially slowing to a crawl.

To his day, I am still unable to view this post.

I’ve tried to amplify Richard’s recent X post as much as possible.

Dear readers. I ask that you please do the same.

As my dear friend Richard says, we win this war from the bottom up, not the top down.

And for my prayer warriors out there, please pray with bold faith that we win this war for truth.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

Ephesians 6:12