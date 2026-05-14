On Monday, May 11th, Polly Tommey interviewed Tom Haviland (24 mins). The week prior, on May 6th, Polly interviewed embalmer Richard Hirschman (23 mins).

I had the pleasure of meeting Polly in Charlotte, NC in October of 2023. I had heard that the Children’s Health Defense bus was going to be in Charlotte, so I planned a trip to visit my sister who lives in a Charlotte suburb. My sister and I had a lovely visit with Polly and I was able to write the name of my dear friend’s mother on the bus who sadly died a few months after her third Covid shot in 2022 (her doctor admitted to the family that the shots most likely contributed to her death).

er death will not be in vain

For anyone here not familiar with CHD (Children’s Health Defense), you may read about the history of this organization here. Robert (Bobby) F. Kennedy, Jr. founded this organization with the vision of: “A world free of childhood chronic health conditions caused by environmental exposures”.

Our Subscriber Numbers

Our Substack subscriber numbers have remained quite stagnate over the last 8 months. However, after Tom gave out the name of our Substack during his interview with Polly, we received over 30 new subscribers in just two days.

To my new subs - please share these photos with anyone willing to look at them and share this Substack

I received the two photos below from Richard Hirschman last week. The second photo shows this same large clot in a container along with other smaller clots removed from the same deceased person. As we always state: rarely does Richard know whether or not the deceased person received the Covid shots as he is a trade embalmer and therefore, rarely interacts with the families of the deceased.

Polly mentioned that people have been saying she needs to stop talking about Covid. She refuses to stop talking about what has been done to humanity and neither will I. Neither will my sister. Neither will Tom Haviland or Richard Hirschman. And neither will any the thousands of others who continue to try and wake people up to the horrific truth.

A quote by Swiss psychologist Carl Jung in his book, Memories, Dreams, Reflections:

“Whenever we give up, leave behind, and forget too much, there is always the danger that the things we have neglected will return with added force.”

No truer words.

And God’s true words:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Ephesians 6:12